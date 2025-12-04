Big Brothers Big Sisters Expands Level Up Program to Boost Outcomes for Washington Youth

BBBSPS Logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Model that transformed outcomes for more than 1,000 youth in Atlanta now scaling across Puget SoundBig Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound (BBBSPS) announced the statewide expansion of Level Up, an evidence-based mentoring and career readiness program shown to improve school attendance, academic success, and youth mental well-being. The program, originally designed and launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, has already supported more than 1,000 young people with strong gains in engagement, confidence, and educational outcomes.Independent evaluations of Level Up have shown:• 20 percent improvement in school attendance• Significant GPA growth across participating schools• Increased confidence, resilience, and future readiness among youthFollowing a successful pilot in Tacoma, BBBSPS will now extend Level Up to additional communities across Puget Sound, prioritizing youth in areas with limited access to mentors and fewer career exploration opportunities.“When we invest in mentorship, we invest in measurable outcomes,” said Alonda Williams, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound. “Level Up improves attendance, grades, and emotional well-being. But more importantly, it strengthens belief — helping young people see what is possible for their future and giving them the support to pursue it.”How Level Up WorksLevel Up combines one-to-one mentoring, group facilitation, and career-connected learning for youth ages 13–24. Students meet with mentors and industry professionals, participate in goal-setting and life-skills workshops, and gain exposure to real-world career pathways. The program integrates with existing BBBSPS services and advances the organization’s Future Ready Youth vision, which emphasizes mentorship, opportunity, and long-term support.“Youth who participate in Level Up are attending school more consistently, earning higher grades, and reporting better overall well-being,” Williams added. “This expansion is about bringing a proven solution to more young people across our region.”Building Future-Ready Youth Across WashingtonAs Level Up grows, BBBSPS will partner with school districts, employers, community organizations, and local leaders to deliver programming in South King County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, and other mentor-scarce zones. The expansion comes at a critical time: recent national research shows that 74 percent of young adults lack access to mentorship and only 41 percent feel confident navigating today’s job market.Call to ActionBig Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound invites corporate partners, foundations, and community investors to help scale Level Up across Washington State. Support will directly fund improved attendance, academic performance, and well-being for hundreds of youth who stand to benefit most.Learn more or become a partner at www.bbbsps.org/levelup or email partnerships@bbbsps.org.

