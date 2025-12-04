One Last Drive Celebrates Sold-Out World Premiere at the V Festival Internacional de Cine de Hellin, FECHE 2025 Edition

Greg H. Sims accepts the Premio Internacional Award from the V Festival Internacional de Cine de Hellin, FECHE 2025 Edition

Producer Greg H. Sims Honored with Premio International Award.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE LAST DRIVE, the first short film from veteran producer Greg H. Sims and Arya Worldwide Entertainment, celebrated its World Premiere on November 20 as an Official Selection in the Special Short Films category at the V Festival Internacional de Cine de Hellin, FECHE 2025 Edition in Albacete, Spain.

The premiere drew a sold-out, standing-room only audience, followed by a lively 45-minute Q&A with Sims, star Heather Medway, and Castilla-La Mancha Film Commissioner Mike Villanueva.

Adding to the excitement, Sims received the festival’s Premio International award, honoring his exceptional contributions to cinema.

A dramedy, ONE LAST DRIVE explores the twin issues of immigration, and “aging out” of driving. When bigoted 92 year old David Simon loses his license, and accidentally swaps phones with his first Uber driver, a young Brazilian named Julio. Simon breaks all the rules when he gets in his ’57 Chevy to pick up an Uber passenger, for one last drive.

Sims has a long history of producing successful indie films, notably giving George Clooney his first above-the-title lead role in RED SURF. The film, which also starred KISS rocker Gene Simmons, is a cult favorite of Quentin Tarantino, who calls it “one of the best of that type of movie from the early ’90s,” a sentiment that helped lead to Clooney’s casting in FROM DUSK TIL DAWN. Sims also produced the Amanda Peet film TOUCH ME, an Official Selection of the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as BEHIND YOUR EYES, starring reality TV personality Tom Sandoval. Sims’ work in music management includes Certified Platinum success with Dutch superstar Anouk.

ONE LAST DRIVE is from a script by Trevvor Riley, and filmed by ASC Heritage Award winning cinematographer Matthew Hayward, who co-directed the film with Riley. Other notables in the cast include veteran actor Arthur Roberts (NOT OF THIS EARTH) young Brazilian actor Lio River, De’Voreaux Sefas White (DIE HARD), Denise Faye (CHICAGO), Heather Medway (VIPER), Eddie Bowz (THE FEAR), Australian actor Benjamin David Thomas Shepherd and Marbet Marin.

The film was produced by Zaina Tibi (Atlas King) and Ben Holland (June). Raphael D’Argent did the original score, and the original song “Joyride” is from Alexander Parlee and the band Parlor.

FECHE is gaining prominence as an exciting new Spanish festival set in the historic city of Hellín, and run by festival founder and director Ismael Olivares, whose team delivered an outstanding celebration of international cinema.



