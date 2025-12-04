Clements Guitars Announces Jody Bartula, Band Leader of The Rockin’ Cody Johnson Band, as Featured Artist

Jody Bartula is Clements Guitars Newest Featured Artist

Personalized Clements JDC Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar will be played in front of hundreds of thousands of fans during Cody Johnson’s 2026 US Tour

It’ll do the twangy stuff on the bridge and the real rock stuff in the neck. He absolutely knocked it out of the park.” — Jody Bartula

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Texas roots to global stages, Clements Guitars continues its tradition of honoring heritage through handcrafted instruments built for musicians who play with purpose. Today, the Bryan-based guitar maker proudly announces Jody Bartula as its newest featured artist and celebrates the creation of his new personalized Clements JDC — a one-of-a-kind guitar built to match the grit, groove, and grace of one of Texas music’s most dynamic players.As the band leader for The Rockin’ Cody Johnson Band and the frontman of his own project, Jody Bartula and the Barflies, Bartula is a true embodiment of the Clements spirit — authentic, grounded, and unafraid to chase a tone that tells a story.Bartula’s personalized JDC was designed in close collaboration with Trey Clements, founder and luthier of Clements Guitars. The result is a semi-hollow instrument that blends old-school Texas character with modern playability.Bartula says his collaboration with Clements Guitars was driven by the need for instruments that could withstand the demands of touring while offering the versatility his playing requires. “These days, you can’t really get a guitar out of the factory that, in my experience, that will really hold up to touring”, says Bartula. He goes on to add, “It’ll do the twangy stuff on the bridge and the real rock stuff in the neck. He absolutely knocked it out of the park.”“Jody Bartula is one of the most skilled musicians touring today,” said Trey Clements. “It’s a thrill for me to know that Jody is playing this guitar on stage in front of thousands of people at each of Cody Johnson’s sold out shows.”Fans can explore the JDC and Jody’s story at www.clementsguitars.com/jody-bartula , or follow Clements Guitars on social media for behind-the-scenes looks at the build process and upcoming collaborations.ABOUT CLEMENTS GUITARSFounded in Bryan, Texas, Clements Guitars is built on a simple promise: to craft instruments that inspire unbridled creativity and honor the legacy of Texas craftsmanship. Each build is a collaboration between maker and musician, rooted in the belief that the best guitars don’t just sound good — they make players feel something.

