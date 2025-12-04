SingerLewak’s Kevin Gienger Suggests Taxpayers to Consider Roth IRA Conversion Before Year-End for Long-Term Tax Savings

Recent tax law changes and favorable market conditions make Roth IRA conversions a timely strategy for retirement planning, according to SingerLewak Partner.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2025 enters its final months, taxpayers have a unique opportunity to take proactive steps toward minimizing future tax burdens. One strategy gaining significant attention among financial professionals and clients alike is converting a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA.“Roth IRA conversions can provide long-term tax advantages and greater flexibility in retirement planning,” said Kevin Gienger, Partner at SingerLewak, a leading advisory and accounting firm. “With current tax laws and recent legislative changes, now may be an ideal time to evaluate this option.”Why Consider a Roth IRA Conversion Now?A Roth IRA conversion involves transferring funds from a Traditional IRA into a Roth IRA, triggering income tax on the converted amount. While this requires careful planning, the benefits can be substantial:Tax-Free Growth & Withdrawals: Roth IRAs allow for tax-free distributions in retirement.No Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs): Unlike Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs do not require RMDs, giving retirees more control over taxable income.Estate Planning Advantages: Roth IRAs can help pass on tax-free assets to heirs.Market Timing Opportunities: Converting when asset values are lower can reduce tax costs.2025 Tax Law Creates Favorable ConditionsRecent tax law changes, including the OBBA tax legislation signed July 4, 2025, and the continuation of lower tax brackets from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, have created a favorable environment for Roth conversions. For example:Married couples filing jointly with taxable income between $96,950 and $394,600 remain in the 22% or 24% federal tax bracket.The standard deduction for joint filers increased to $31,500.The state and local tax cap for itemized deductions rose to $40,000.“These changes, combined with the potential for higher tax rates in the future, make Roth conversions worth considering,” Gienger added. “However, this is not a one-size-fits-all decision. Each taxpayer should consult with their CPA and financial advisor to develop a personalized, tax-efficient retirement planning strategy.”About SingerLewakSingerLewak is a leading regional accounting and advisory firm providing tax, audit, and consulting services to individuals and businesses. Our team is committed to helping clients achieve financial confidence and long-term success through strategies like Roth IRA conversions, estate planning, and comprehensive tax planning.

