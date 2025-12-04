EnabledFuture Announces New Mission: Supply Chain Appraisals for a Sustainable Future

Supply Chain Appraisals for a Sustainable Future

EnabledFuture shifts focus to appraising the progress of supply chain players in implementing greener technologies at scale and disruptive opportunities

This evolution in our remit brings us home to our founding vision...circularity and an end to the business-as-usual unlimited supply of products with polluting lifecycles.” — Dr M K Lynch

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnabledFuture, (London, HQ) founded in 2016 to drive sustainable technology portfolios across chemicals, catalysis, critical metals, hydrogen and battery value chains, has announced a major strategic shift. From December 2025, the company’s new mission looks to evaluate progress in supply chain adoption. This is reflected in the new strapline: “Supply Chain Appraisals for a Sustainable Future.”

The updated company mission reflects a move from sustainability planning to the role of an activist consultant evaluating whether industry is actually delivering on it promises. After a decade supporting the development of low-carbon and circularity toolkits, EnabledFuture has concluded that the pace of real deployment at scale lags far behind the promises made by many organisations. Furthermore, companies have operated against their own green ambitions by building up fossil-dependent activities in low-cost regions.

Dr M K Lynch, CEO of EnabledFuture, said:

“We have championed technologies that could decarbonise industry. Yet commercial activities across many supply chains remain overwhelmingly tied to fossil-based growth. Our new remit is simple: to appraise progress honestly and to hold technology-driven sectors to the standards they claim to pursue. Our role at EnabledFuture is to ensure that sustainability is measured by what is built and operated at scale—not by promises.”

EnabledFuture will now focus on independent appraisals of supply chain activities, examining whether the services, products and investments being delivered match stated environmental goals. This includes assessing environmental impacts, clarifying where gaps exist between ambition and action, and identifying credible pathways toward more sustainable operations.

It will look for opportunities for renewed emphasis on the Circular Economy, the 10 R's of the Waste Hierarchy and assessing progress against key frameworks such as the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Scrutiny of climate and ESG ratings will also be a central aspect of the new remit - including questioning how businesses with coal and other fossil based interests can receive "A" ratings, simply on the basis of pilot and future-based goals.

Through stakeholder engagement, and supply chain communication - EnabledFuture will play a facilitating role in understanding the roadblocks to achieving faster implementation of sustainable developments and to draw the supply chain's focus back to the urgency of not only carbon reductions but also the amount of ecological damage their activities continue to cause in terms of harm to land, water, aquatic, mammal and human life.

Furthermore, the overproduction of goods that are never sold, yet count as "consumption" in market data must be addressed as this inflates the true need for new chemical plant capacity and associated infrastructure. Combined with the continued and unnecessary reliance on single-use items, bottled drinks and packaging - EnabledFuture believes that as much as 40% of plastic goods manufactured today could be made redundant.

Multi-million tonne chemical plants - built in low-cost regions with Western suppliers cooperation has imbalanced the geographic supply of basic chemical feedstocks almost to the point of criticality, while simultaneously making it economically unfavourable to open smaller, greener plants in their home territories. In EnabledFuture's opinion, these companies are decentering the emphasis on green growth in their domestic Western locations - and dialing back on the green commitments which saw them win millions in government grant support.

Against this backdrop, EnabledFuture sees positive opportunities for disruption including from the growing global repair community which has already shown its ability to contribute to sustainability. This is something the company wants to see governments and policymakers prioritising over innovations that simply replace one single-use item material with another or do nothing to improve the longevity or repairability of consumer goods.

Dr Lynch added:

“This evolution in our remit brings us home to our founding vision, with a sharper focus on overall impact reduction - circularity and an end to the business-as-usual unlimited supply of products with polluting lifecycles - defended with a sticking plaster of lower carbon intensity.”

