Essence Medical Center in Chandler, AZ Offers Comprehensive Thyroid Diagnostics and Holistic Treatment Options

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essence Medical Center , led by Dr. Paula Lima, NMD , provides evaluation and treatment for thyroid disorders, helping patients regain balance, focus, and vitality. Located in Chandler, Arizona, the center takes a comprehensive, integrative approach to thyroid health using naturopathic therapies, hormone support, and lifestyle-based medicine.“Thyroid issues are incredibly common, especially among women. It’s estimated that one in five women will develop a thyroid condition at some point in their lives. This is a significant number, and many remain undiagnosed for years,” said Dr. Paula Lima, NMD, Naturopathic Doctor and Owner of Essence Medical Center. “Because the thyroid influences metabolism, energy, and overall well-being, proper evaluation and early treatment can make a meaningful difference in long-term health,” added Dr. Lima.The thyroid is a small but powerful gland that affects nearly every system in the body, from metabolism and energy levels to mood, temperature regulation, and cognitive function. When thyroid hormones become imbalanced, the symptoms can be wide-ranging and disruptive to daily life.Common symptoms of thyroid imbalance include:- Chronic fatigue or low energy- Brain fog, forgetfulness, or irritability- Hair thinning and dry skin- Irregular menstrual cycles or infertility- Increased sensitivity to cold- Muscle weakness or joint painAt Essence Medical Center, Dr. Lima focuses on identifying the root cause of thyroid dysfunction rather than masking symptoms with temporary solutions.Expert Diagnosis and Individualized Treatment PlansTo determine the underlying cause of thyroid issues, Dr. Lima provides in-depth diagnostic testing, including on-site bloodwork, imaging, and metabolic assessments. Once a diagnosis is confirmed, she tailors a treatment plan that may include:- Bioidentical hormone therapy (HRT) to restore hormonal balance- Prescription thyroid medications, when appropriate- Nutritional counseling to address deficiencies and improve metabolism- Acupuncture and botanical medicine for natural symptom support- IV therapy for improved energy and absorptionThis holistic, patient-centered approach ensures each plan is designed to target the unique factors contributing to thyroid imbalance.Comprehensive Care for Hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’sHypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones, leading to slowed metabolism and fatigue. A common cause is Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks thyroid tissue.Dr. Lima evaluates contributing elements such as nutrient deficiencies, autoimmune triggers, and liver or kidney dysfunction that may interfere with thyroid hormone conversion. By addressing these deeper factors, the goal is to improve thyroid function and reduce reliance on long-term medication adjustments.Treating Hyperthyroidism and Graves’ DiseaseHyperthyroidism results from an overactive thyroid producing excess hormones, commonly linked to Graves’ disease or other autoimmune responses. Symptoms can include anxiety and heart palpitations.Dr. Lima uses evidence-informed therapies to help restore balance, including medications that regulate hormone production, nutritional support, stress management strategies, and gentle naturopathic interventions to encourage long-term stability.A Holistic Approach to Thyroid WellnessEssence Medical Center emphasizes whole-body healing alongside medical treatment. Dr. Lima integrates supportive naturopathic therapies to enhance thyroid function naturally and promote overall wellness.Complementary therapies may include:- Acupuncture for hormonal and nervous system regulation- IV therapy for targeted nutrient delivery- Botanical medicine support- Personalized nutritionThis integrative model supports both symptom relief and long-term improvements in how patients feel and function day to day.Contact InformationFor additional details or to schedule a thyroid consultation, contact Essence Medical Center at (480) 442-0079 or visit https://essencemedicalcenter.com About Dr. Paula Lima and Essence Medical CenterDr. Paula Lima, NMD, is a Naturopathic Doctor and founder of Essence Medical Center in Chandler, AZ. She specializes in thyroid care, hormone balancing, diabetes management, and chronic conditions. Her mission is to deliver patient-centered care that blends natural and conventional therapies for optimal results.Essence Medical Center offers a full range of wellness services, including Thyroid Care, Hormone Replacement Therapy, IV Therapy, Nutritional Counseling, Acupuncture, and Cosmetic Injectables.

