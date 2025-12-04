Six Ways to Sunday Media Honors 6 Oregon Coast Businesses as 2025 Gems of the Oregon Coast

This award recognizes kindness, excellence in products and services & authentic service that uplifts both the community & visitors to the majestic Oregon Coast.

Businesses exist to generate revenue, yet they also sustain communities—serving people, paying taxes, and carrying unseen costs with significant effort.” — Annette G Trucke

WALDPORT, OR, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Ways To Sunday Media has announced six exemplary local businesses as the 2025 Gems of the Oregon Coast, honoring their outstanding products and services, consistent quality, and innovative contributions. Beyond excellence, these honorees are celebrated for their authentic kindness and respectful business practices, which enrich both the local community and guests of the Oregon Coast who have traveled here from across the nation and the world.Six Ways To Sunday Media understands the importance of customer perception and, when it’s done well, the benefits it gives to all. These six honorees carry genuine care for their customers and take pride in their products and services. They bring locals back repeatedly, as well as guests from afar, strengthening our communities and sustaining the vibrant culture of the Oregon Coast.Annette Trucke, founder of Six Ways To Sunday Media, spotted a need to shine a tangible spotlight on these businesses. After several months of reflection, she recognized that the power of an awards system was in her media wheelhouse. Thus, she launched the 'First Annual Gem of the Oregon Coast Awards' — honoring brilliance in service and product.Each of the six businesses was surprised to be honored with an award and certificate — and a hefty dose of encouragement to keep shining as standout business models.The following six honorees are equally recognized for bringing something special and significant to Oregon Coast business culture.The honorees are:Pacific Sourdough — 740 NE Mill St., Waldport, Oregon. Crowds gather rain or shine for its specialty baked goods.Hilltop Cafe Bistro — 828 SW Pacific Coast Hwy., Waldport, Oregon. Known for excellent food and service that keeps customers coming back.Newport Post Pack & Ship — 146 SE 1st St., Newport, Oregon. Reliable professionals, kind and helpful even at the busiest times.Chill Cafe — 540 NE Commercial St., Waldport, Oregon. Community‑focused, with a heart that shines through everything they do.Aspen & June’s Sweet Boutique — 440 N. Bay St., Waldport, Oregon. A cottage business with standout branding and irresistible baked goods.Tidewater Creations — 440 NE Commercial St., #6, Waldport, Oregon. Goes the extra mile for creatives, novices, and gift‑seekers alike.Six Ways To Sunday Media understands that business ownership is no small thing — even if it is a small business. Businesses exist to generate revenue, yet they also sustain communities—serving people, paying taxes, and carrying unseen costs with significant effortSix Ways To Sunday Media clears blind spots, shapes stories, and launches them full sail across every channel. Founded by Annette G. Trucke, the company empowers businesses and individuals with authentic branding, storytelling, and strategic consulting.Contact:Six Ways To Sunday MediaAnnette G. TruckeFounder, Six Ways To Sunday MediaSixWaysToSundayMedia@gmail.com541.953.0537

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.