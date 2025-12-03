To Mark 1941’s 'Day of Infamy,' New Book Recalls Lives of a Young Soldier and the Home Front

About

About the author: For almost 80 years, the 424 letters that comprise "Your Loving Son, Ronie: Letters from the End of World War II" sat, carefully preserved, never discussed, in a stack of dusty shoeboxes. They eventually came into the hands of Corporal Dick's only child, Laura Cameron. Reading them, she found that for every letter that explained some moment in family lore, dozens more posed questions she could not - at first - answer. An editor by trade and researcher by avocation, Ms Cameron set about tracking down answers to questions like 'Who was Mrs. Bleating-Hart?' and 'What was the ASTP and why was her father at Cornell University for only three months?' and 'How were the US Army Air Force bases of Kurmitola and Barrackpore related to planes flying over the Hump?' In this labor of love, she give us these and hundreds more answers, and brings her father, who would have been 98 years old on this 80th anniversary of the war's end, back to life. She has also written and annotated two other 'visual memoirs.' "An Abecedarium of Ornaments" unpacks the stories of dozens of colorful Christmas tree ornaments from her family's collection, some dating back to the turn of the last century. "40 Ways of Looking at Manhattan" annotates a collection of black and white images of New York City taken by the late photographer, Timothy J. Sagosz.