Wedgewood Selects Bader Rutter as Agency of Record

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood, the nation’s largest veterinary compounding pharmacy, has named full-service marketing agency Bader Rutter as its agency of record. The partnership builds upon Wedgewood’s long-standing mission to help veterinarians and pets thrive, while expanding its reach to meet the growing expectations of pet owners and veterinary practices alike.

For more than 40 years, Wedgewood has led the field in veterinary compounding — creating innovative formulations, flavors, and delivery methods that make it easier for pets to receive the medications they need. Under the leadership of CEO Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MBA, former president of Mars Veterinary Health, the company continues to advance its mission of supporting veterinarians and their clients through innovation and service excellence.

”We are committed to making it easier for veterinarians to provide compounded medications and for pet owners to have an excellent experience every step of the way,” said Jessica Knopp-Gwynne, chief revenue officer at Wedgewood. “Bader Rutter brings unmatched expertise across animal health and pet care, making them the ideal partner as we expand how we serve both sides of the veterinary relationship.”

As agency of record, Bader Rutter will lead Wedgewood’s integrated marketing efforts, including brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, and public relations. The agency will also collaborate with Wedgewood’s leadership team to shape thought leadership initiatives and strengthen Wedgewood’s position at the intersection of veterinary care and consumer experience.

“Wedgewood plays a vital role in ensuring pets receive the care they need and the veterinarians who treat them are supported with innovative solutions,” said David Jordan, CEO of Bader Rutter. “Our team’s deep experience in animal health and pet care marketing will help Wedgewood tell that story in a way that connects with veterinarians, pet owners, and the broader industry.”

This collaboration underscores Wedgewood’s commitment to advancing veterinary medicine, supporting practices through change, and improving the lives of pets and the people who care for them.

About Wedgewood

Wedgewood is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medications. Its next-generation home delivery platform, Blue Rabbit, streamlines patient care and marks a significant evolution in online pharmacy services. Together, Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood serve more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and more than 1 million animals annually. For more information, visit www.Wedgewood.com.

About Bader Rutter

Bader Rutter, headquartered in Milwaukee with an office in Chicago, is a 50-year-old, employee-owned agency and the leading B2B agency in the U.S. with deep expertise across agriculture, food and animal care. The agency helps drive business success for industry-leading clients such as Corteva, Ingredion, McCain Foods, Seaboard Foods, Nestlé Purina and Zoetis. Bader Rutter is the largest agency member of BBN, the World’s B2B Agency, representing 30 countries, 71 offices and more than 500 clients. See Bader Rutter’s work at www.baderrutter.com.

