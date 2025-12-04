SOS Louisiana launches @LABizSOS podcast in effort to preserve local businesses and jobs

Save Our Shops Louisiana Logo with Pelican

Save Our Shops Louisiana, dedicated to preserving Louisiana’s legacy businesses through acquisitions is proud to announce the launch of the LABizSOS Podcast.

Acquiring Louisiana’s strongest businesses, rewarding owners, preserving jobs, and building lasting value. That is our mission” — Scott Carrington

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save Our Shops Louisiana, a mission-driven initiative dedicated to preserving Louisiana’s legacy businesses through acquisition and continued operations, is proud to announce the launch of the LABizSOS Podcast, premiering January 28, 2026.The podcast will spotlight real stories from Louisiana business owners, explore succession planning and valuation strategies, and offer practical tools to help founders transition their companies with dignity and impact.“We’re not just acquiring businesses — we’re preserving legacies,” said Scott Carrington, founder of Save Our Shops Louisiana. “Every shop, service, and storefront represents jobs, families, and community identity. Our goal is to ensure those stories continue.”🛠️ What SOS Louisiana Offers:Acquisition of small businesses with a focus on continuity and community impactEducational content on business succession, legacy planning, and local economicsA pathway for a new generation of business leaders to gain business ownershipA platform for brokers, founders, and community leaders to share insights📣 Call for NominationsSOS Louisiana is currently accepting nominations for businesses to be featured on the podcast. Deadline: December 23, 2025 Nominators will receive exclusive SOS Louisiana merchandise as a thank-you for supporting the mission.📍 How to ParticipateSubscribe to our podcast at www.youtube.com/ @LABizSOS or Visit www.SOSLouisiana.com to nominate a business, subscribe to the podcast, or learn more about the Save Our Shops initiative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.