Tritecs Modernizes the Palestine Exchange with a National-Grade Real-Time Market Platform

Leaders from Tritecs and the Palestine Exchange at the launch of PEX’s fully integrated electronic systems. From right to left: Rula Shunnar (Chairperson), Yasmeen Amarneh (IT Manager), Yazan Arafat (CEO, Tritecs), Nihad Kamal (GM), and Wafa Arafat (Ops Supervisor). Tritecs — a European technology firm delivering integrated software, hardware, and strategic engineering solutions. Palestine Exchange (PEX) — the national stock exchange supporting transparent and regulated capital markets in Palestine.

Delivers real-time data, automated disclosures, and AI-ready analytics—setting a new benchmark for market speed, transparency, and reliability in MENA.

By modernizing the Palestine Exchange end to end, we’re elevating reliability and accessibility in national financial infrastructure and helping shape a more connected, data-driven market ecosystem.” — Yazan Arafat, CEO of Tritecs

RAMALLAH, PALESTINE, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 2025 — Tritecs today announced the successful launch of a new generation of market infrastructure behind the Palestine Exchange ( PEX ). The rollout combines a Real-Time Market Platform with a comprehensive infrastructure modernization program, creating a faster, more transparent, and investor-focused market experience.Developed in close collaboration with PEX, the system delivers real-time market data, streamlined disclosures, advanced analytics and KPIs, insider and ownership trading visibility, and a unified historical data fabric designed for long-term reporting and AI-ready insights. The platform exceeds international performance standards while reducing operational overhead and improving reliability through modern architecture and user-centered design.Key Highlights• National-grade reliability and scale: Built for high concurrency and ultra-low latency to confidently handle peak market activity.• Investor-first experience: A redesigned interface makes market data and disclosures more accessible, understandable, and available in real time.• End-to-end transparency: A modern disclosure pipeline enables faster publication with full validation and governance.• AI-ready foundation: A unified data fabric captures market, disclosure, and trading information for advanced analytics and machine learning.• Future-proof architecture: Modular design simplifies operations and accelerates innovation.Core Capabilities• Real-Time Market Data and Trading: MarketWatch updates, orders, trades, and off-floor transactions processed with full session continuity.• Insider and Ownership Trading: Clear, timely visibility strengthens market integrity and investor trust.• Historical Data Fabric: Daily ETL, long-term storage, and reporting, including records migrated back to 1995.• Analytics and KPIs: On-demand metrics for investors, issuers, and media to interpret performance with clarity.• Financial and Non-Financial Disclosures: End-to-end creation, validation, and publication keep the market informed.“This project represents more than just a technological upgrade. It is a step forward in empowering transparent, efficient, and globally connected markets in the region,” said Yazan Arafat , CEO of Tritecs. “By modernizing the Palestine Exchange from the ground up, we are setting a new benchmark for reliability and accessibility in national financial infrastructure. Our team is proud to help position PEX, and the broader market ecosystem for a more connected, data-driven future.”About TritecsTritecs is a global software, hardware, and business-development company that builds future-ready technology for enterprises, startups, and regulated systems. The firm combines world-class engineering talent with enterprise-grade execution and startup agility to deliver mission-critical systems at scale. From real-time trading platforms and analytics to disclosure automation and infrastructure modernization, Tritecs powers high-trust digital markets and strategic innovation across the MENA region and beyond. Its clients value its technical precision, integrity, and persistence in building complex solutions under sensitive or high-stakes conditions. For more information visit https://www.tritecs.com

