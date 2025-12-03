Rebecca Cassel to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca Cassel, CEO and founder of CertainPath, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on thriving in male-dominated industries, transforming lives through leadership, and building culture-first companies in the trades.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Cassel will explore how to lead with resilience and vision in traditionally male-dominated sectors like HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services.She breaks down how transforming company culture and aligning business goals with personal purpose can empower both teams and leaders to thrive.Viewers will walk away with strategies to create meaningful impact through clarity, courage, and connection.“Resilience isn’t about pretending the challenges don’t exist—it’s about meeting them head-on, proving through consistency and results that you belong,” said Cassel.Rebecca’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/rebecca-e-tenzer

