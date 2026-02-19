Smack Dab Receives Liquor License to Support Brunch, Catering, and Community Events

smack dab chicago logo Smack Dab Chicago Inside Boozy Specials

The newly approved license allows optional alcohol service for brunch, catering clients, and small group events.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smack Dab has officially received its liquor license, allowing the Chicago-based café and community space to serve alcoholic beverages during regular open hours and at private events hosted on-site.

The decision to pursue a liquor license was driven by how Smack Dab is already being used by the community. Over the past several years, the space has become a hub for brunch gatherings, meet-ups, creative events, and small group celebrations. Guests and event hosts increasingly asked for the ability to include responsible alcohol service as part of these experiences, particularly for brunch and private events.

SUPPORTING BRUNCH AND CATERING WITHOUT CHANGING THE MISSION

Smack Dab is well known for its Chicago brunch offerings and community-centered catering, serving everything from weekday meetings to off-site events for local organizations and businesses. The newly approved license enables Smack Dab to responsibly serve beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages to guests who choose to include bar service alongside food that is already central to the experience.

Rather than introducing alcohol as a standalone draw, Smack Dab has incorporated select, intentional offerings into its existing menu. These additions were developed to complement brunch and catered meals, allowing guests to enjoy cohesive, thoughtfully planned gatherings without shifting the café’s focus away from food, care, and hospitality.

CREATING FLEXIBILITY FOR PRIVATE AND FUNDRAISING EVENTS

The liquor license also expands what is possible for private event rental opportunities hosted at Smack Dab. The space is well-suited for private happy hours, corporate lunches, creative meetups, and small fundraising events. Community organizations and mission-aligned groups can host donor gatherings, appreciation events, and benefit nights with the option to include catering and bar service as part of a complete event experience.

This added flexibility allows organizers to plan events that reflect how people naturally gather, while still maintaining a welcoming, approachable environment.

GROUNDED IN COMMUNITY AND CARE

While the liquor license increases operational capacity, Smack Dab remains grounded in its values as a queer, woman-owned business committed to food access, mutual aid, and inclusive community space. Alcohol service is optional and intentionally integrated, designed to support connection rather than redefine the café’s identity.

Private events, brunch service, and catering at Smack Dab are available during select daytime and evening hours, depending on availability. Additional information about hosting events or coordinating catering can be found at smackdabchicago.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.