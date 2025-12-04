Akleza and CPAT Flex partner to accelerate network issue resolution

CPAT Flex and Akleza announce integration to deliver faster, smarter diagnostics for broadband operators.

The integrated PNM platform with CPAT ingress and leakage data delivers faster, more accurate diagnostics for broadband providers.

This integration reduces time-to-fix by combining real-time PNM analytics with pinpoint ingress and leakage data, giving field teams faster, more accurate diagnostics from a single interface.” — James Medlock, CEO of Akleza

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPAT Flex and Akleza today announced an active technology partnership, integrating CPAT’s industry-leading ingress and leakage data into Akleza’s Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) platform. This joint solution empowers broadband operators to identify, pinpoint, and proactively fix impairments before they affect service or trigger unnecessary truck rolls.With CPAT Flex’s precision ingress and leakage insights embedded directly in Akleza’s cloud-based platform , with no additional hardware or software required, operators gain a single-pane view into both current and emerging issues. This unified visibility accelerates fault isolation and gives field teams the data they need to act faster and with confidence.“This integration significantly reduces time-to-fix by combining real-time PNM analytics with pinpoint leakage and ingress detection,” said James Medlock, CEO of Akleza. “By showing CPAT Flex data inside our platform, field teams can act faster and with greater accuracy right from a single interface.”“We’re excited to work with Akleza to help cable operators streamline diagnostics and response times,” said Daniel Robillard, CEO of CPAT Flex. “This integration is already live and delivering measurable value for joint customers.”The combined solution has been in the field for over a year, enabling operators across North America to improve network reliability, cut resolution times, and reduce operational costs.About CPAT FlexSince 2005, CPAT Flex has helped cable operators transform how they detect and resolve network issues. Specializing in egress monitoring and ingress localization, CPAT Flex enables providers to improve network reliability, streamline maintenance, and ensure consistent connectivity without added complexity.About Akleza, Inc.Akleza, Inc., headquartered in Oregon, is a global leader in Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) solutions for cable operators. Their software-only diagnostic platform leverages existing HFC network infrastructure to detect, prioritize, and resolve impairments quickly. Akleza’s mission is to help operators proactively monitor and improve network quality, driving higher efficiency and better subscriber experience.For media inquiries, please contact:anastasia.hamel@cpatflex.comjmedlock@akleza.com

