Poll Shows Texas Voters Strongly Support New Approach to Student Testing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas voters overwhelmingly support the Legislature’s new model for student assessment, which replaces the once-a-year STAAR exam with three shorter tests that give teachers and parents timely information during the school year to better support student success. Lawmakers approved the changes in House Bill 8, which passed this summer during the 89th Legislature’s second special session and takes effect today.

“Texans clearly favor shorter, instructionally useful tests that help teachers support students throughout the school year,” said Mary Lynn Pruneda, Director of Education and Workforce Policy at Texas 2036. “HB 8 gives families faster information on academic progress and frees up teaching time in classrooms across the state. These reforms shift testing away from stress and toward support, ensuring parents and teachers can work together to help more students read and do math on grade level.”

A new statewide poll of 1,001 voters conducted by Baselice & Associates, Inc. for Texas 2036 shows broad, bipartisan support for the key elements of the new system. Texans favor:

* Three shorter tests at the beginning, middle and end of the year, by 70% to 12%, a margin of 58 points.

* Test results available within 48 hours, by 85% to 6%, a margin of 79 points.

* Ending excessive practice tests and restoring instructional time, by 79% to 8%, a margin of 71 points.

* Clear and consistent accountability, including A–F ratings assigned to districts and school campuses, by 71% to 12%, a margin of 59 points.

Voters also reaffirmed their support for transparency and accountability, with strong majorities saying taxpayers deserve clear, comparable information about school performance. To see more on what voters told us, click here.

The assessment improvements come at a critical time. Texas 2036’s analysis of testing results of 2025 STAAR test shows that only about half of students are performing on grade level: 54% in reading, 43% in math, 46% in science, and 49% in social studies. While students posted modest year-over-year gains, results remain below pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the need for more timely and actionable feedback for teachers and parents.

"Tests are a part of life,” Pruneda added. “With only 50% of students on grade level, now is not the time to be backing away from giving parents accurate information on how students are doing. For students, the new system will result in more learning and less test prep. Texans clearly see this as a move away from one high-stakes test toward a system that will help better prepare students for life after high school."

The Texas Education Agency will spend the next two school years preparing school systems for the transition, including piloting the new assessments and finalizing teacher review panels.

The Baselice & Associates survey was conducted Nov. 7–13, 2025, among 1,001 registered Texas voters and has a margin of error of ±3.1%. Learn more at texas2036.org/assessments.

