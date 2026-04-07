Texas 2036 Rolls Out New Series of Explainer Videos on What Comes After STAAR

With STAAR testing beginning this week, we preview the testing regime to come in Fall 2027 and the benefits of the new system for parents and students.

For years, Texas families and educators have shared challenges with the current system. The state listened, and this new system is the result.” — Mary Lynn Pruneda

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With major changes coming for Texas’ academic assessment system, Texas 2036 breaks down in a new video series the state’s upcoming transition to a through-year testing system and why that new system should be considered a win for Texas parents and students.

“For years, Texas families and educators have shared challenges with the current system. The state listened, and this new system is the result,” said Mary Lynn Pruneda, director of education and workforce policy for Texas 2036. “These videos tell the story of why Texas is making this change and what it means for students and families.”

To view the first two videos, visit https://texas2036.org/assessments/. The three-part video series covers:

* Why student assessment exists and what they’re supposed to do.

* What the new academic assessment system is and how it differs from STAAR.

* What parents can expect for their children in the 2027-28 school year and beyond.

The videos’ release coincides with the start of STAAR testing for the 2025-26 academic year. Under House Bill 8, authored by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and passed by the Legislature last year during the second special session, the STAAR will be administered through next school year before being replaced in the 2027-28 academic year.

The new Student Success Tool (SST) will replace STAAR across Texas public schools. The shift represents a fundamental rethinking of when, how and why students are tested:

* Testing moves from once to three times a year. Instead of a single end-of-year exam, students in grades 3-8 will take shorter assessments in core subjects at the beginning, middle and end of the school year. The goal is to give teachers and families timely information they can act on, not a score that arrives after students are home for summer break.

* Assessments become adaptive. The beginning-of-year and middle-of-year tests will be adaptive, meaning the questions adjust based on how a student is responding. This approach is designed to provide more precise data about where each student is, and how much they’re growing.

* Elimination of English II exam. High school students will continue to be assessed in Algebra I, Biology, English I, and U.S. History, while the English II exam will no longer be required for graduation due to changes made in HB 8.

* Implementation is Underway. The Texas Education Agency is required to submit a full implementation plan to the Legislature by Feb. 15, 2027.

Broad-based support for SST

In a December 2025 public opinion poll, Texas 2036 found broad-based support for these reforms to the state’s academic assessment and accountability system. The results demonstrate that Texans favor:

* Three shorter tests at the beginning, middle and end of the year, by 70% to 12%, a margin of 58 percentage points.

* Test results available within 48 hours, by 85% to 6%, a margin of 79 percentage points.

* Ending excessive practice tests and restoring instructional time, by 79% to 8%, a margin of 71 percentage points.

* Clear and consistent accountability, including A–F ratings assigned to districts and school campuses, by 71% to 12%, a margin of 59 percentage points.

To see more, go to www.texas2036.org/assessments.

“Testing isn’t the goal — learning is. This new system is designed to give families and teachers the information they need, when they need it, so every child gets support,” said Trip Davis, K-12 education policy advisor for Texas 2036. “These reforms shift testing away from stress and toward support, ensuring parents and teachers can work together to help more students read and do math on grade level.”

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About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, Texas’ bicentennial year, and beyond.

Media Contact:

John Reynolds, Director of Communications: 512-468-7003

Email: media@texas2036.org

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