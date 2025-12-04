ICONIC SWEDISH PICK & MIX BRAND, CANDYKING, CELEBRATES U.S. DEBUT WITH FIRST STORE IN NEW YORK CITY

CandyKing Logo

The brand brings its beloved candy experience stateside with a colorful debut in the West Village with the widest assortment of Swedish candy in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweden’s iconic pick & mix candy brand, CandyKing, is officially coming to America. Today, the confectionery brand opens its first store in New York City, bringing a true taste of Swedish Candy to Manhattan’s charming West Village. The shop marks CandyKing’s U.S. debut and the first time shoppers in the US can truly experience the authentic Swedish pick & mix tradition firsthand. Going forward, shoppers will also be able to influence the store’s assortment.Founded in 1984 in Stockholm, CandyKing revolutionized the pick & mix market and is now Europe’s leading provider. Following successful market growth across Europe, the brand is now answering growing demand from U.S. consumers eager for the real thing: a wide assortment of high-quality Swedish candy, curated with care and presented in a joyful, colorful environment.The West Village shop will feature CandyKing’s signature 27-foot-wide, six-foot-tall candy wall, filled with the widest assortment of Swedish candy. The store will also feature exclusive art installations by celebrated artists AJ Lavilla and Michela Muserra, bringing their signature vibrant and playful styles to life throughout the CandyKing space. Guests can explore a curated selection of Swedish top-sellers including Kexchoklad, Big Cola Bottles, Foam Mushroom, and nostalgic favorites like “Lakrifun” (Licorice School Chalk), Chocolate Roman Arches, and “Sockerbitar” (Vanilla Marshmallow). The shop will also introduce brand-new trending sweets in Sweden, such as the Swedish Zoo Monkey Foam, which will be available exclusively at CandyKing.“Opening our West Village shop is just the start of CandyKing’s journey in the U.S. We’re delighted to give New Yorkers and visitors to the city their first taste of the Swedish pick & mix experience that has brought joy to families across Sweden for generations,” said Laura Rytkölä, Global Director, CandyKing . “Our CandyKing shop offers the widest assortment of Swedish candy in the U.S., creating a vibrant, playful world of color, flavor, and fun. Over time CandyKing looks forward to connecting with new communities across the U.S.”Opening DetailsLocation: 306 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014Opening Date: December 6, 2025Hours:Monday: 12pm -7 pmTuesday: 12pm- 7 pmWednesday: 12pm - 8 pmThursday: 12pm- 8 pmFriday: 12pm- 8 pmSaturday: 11am- 8 pmSunday: 11am - 7 pmFollow our journey on @candyking_nyc on TikTok and @candyking_nyc on Instagram.About CandyKingCandyKing is Europe’s leading pick & mix candy brandFounded in 1984 in Stockholm, the brand today has a very strong foothold in Europe with bold global growth ambitionsFor over four decades, CandyKing has transformed grocery stores, cinemas, and amusement parks across Europe with its irresistible candy stations.CandyKing is now answering growing demand from U.S. consumers eager for the real thing: properly assorted, high-quality Swedish candy, curated with care and presented in a joyful, colorful environmentIn the Nordics, pick & mix candy is available in most leading grocery chains, quick-commerce players like Wolt and Foodora, the main airports of Sweden, Norway and Denmark as well as several cinemas, theme parks and major entertainment industry eventsCandyKing brings the best shopping experience to consumers and continuously develops its conceptCandyKing continuously introduces novelty pick & mix products in addition to the traditionalSwedish candy favorites, like Kexchocklad, the Cola Bottle, Sour Peach Rings and JuleskumCandyKing is part of Cloetta Group, Northern Europe’s leading confectionery companyWant to have CandyKing in your store? Contact Sweetish, the distribution partner in the US.CandyKing is part of Cloetta Group, Northern Europe’s leading confectionery company and listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Related to the opening, Cloetta Group has published a corporate press release, available here.

