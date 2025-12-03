Engels Gualdani

What should collectors know as “Mr. Muscle Car” Engels Gualdani brings the Great Lakes Collection to Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, FL, from Jan 6 to 18, 2026?

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should collectors know as “Mr. Muscle Car” Engels Gualdani brings the Great Lakes Collection to Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida, from January 6 to 18, 2026? Insights from his approach to evaluation and preparation are explained in a HelloNation article , which shows why steady process and meticulous documentation matter when rare cars cross the block.Engels Gualdani will present a highlight that many muscle car fans rarely see. He is bringing the first of five 1971 Automatic Hemi Cuda convertibles ever built, valued at over $3,000,000. The car is completely restored with a matching drivetrain.That example carries a platinum-inspected, 1.0-rated status by Dave Wise. The combination of restoration quality and inspection pedigree supports its place in the Great Lakes Collection.“Mr. Muscle Car” adds a second star to the schedule. He is also bringing the only manual transmission 1970 Ram IV Judge convertible with a matching drivetrain to the January 17 auction date.The Kissimmee event gives a broad stage for this work. Mecum Auctions will host sellers and bidders over multiple days, which allows time for careful review. The Great Lakes Collection will be available to qualified buyers during the run.Preparation remains the theme behind the scenes. Paint, panel fit, and mechanical behavior meet a standard before any public appearance. Matching drivetrains and verified components are documented so bidders can scan the record.Photos and viewing time support that clarity. Each car will be shown so buyers can see the lines, the trim, the engine bay, and the interior. Muscle car expert Engels Gualdani favors plain, readable details that stand on their own.The 1971 Hemi Cuda convertible draws special attention. Its status as the first of five built makes provenance central to the presentation. The restoration and inspection record confirm what the eye sees at a distance.The 1970 Ram IV Judge convertible adds rarity by configuration. A manual transmission on a Ram IV convertible is unusual. A matching drivetrain strengthens the case for long-term confidence.These million-dollar cars will be available from Great Lakes Classic Cars to the Mecum auction. Interested bidders can plan inspections that respect the schedule in Kissimmee. The dates allow enough time to compare examples and make informed decisions.Gualdani’s method helps bidders move with less noise. Documentation answers many questions before the first bid. The rest can be addressed in person by looking and listening.The Great Lakes Collection includes vehicles that reward patient review. Viewers can watch how light plays on the paint and how panels meet at the edges. Small tells often confirm a careful build.A platinum-inspected, 1.0-rated, Dave Wise-inspected notation on the 1971 car is meaningful to serious buyers. It shows that the details have been studied by recognized eyes. That kind of independent confirmation reduces risk.For the Judge convertible, the interest is in the driving setup and the engine specification. The manual transmission changes how a bidder imagines the car on the road. A matching drivetrain confirms originality claims.Mecum’s January schedule helps families and collectors plan. Weekday viewing and weekend energy both matter. The Great Lakes Collection will be present across the event window so people can return for a second look.Muscle car expert Engels Gualdani keeps expectations clear. The cars are presented as they are, with records to match. Buyers can compare what they see to what is written.That approach fits the market for top-tier muscle cars. Provenance, correctness, and presentation work together. Prices follow when those elements line up.Kissimmee’s scale supports strong outcomes for special cars. More eyes mean more informed interest. The Great Lakes Collection arrives ready for that level of attention.Engels Gualdani’s role as “Mr. Muscle Car” is evident at every step. He has built a process that respects both craft and proof. The result is a cleaner path from inspection to sale.Collectors who attend should expect a calm experience. The focus will be on seeing, confirming, and choosing. The Great Lakes Collection is staged to support that pace.The two headliners make a balanced pair for the week. One is notable for being one of the first. One is notable for being the only manual transmission example of its kind in this setup.Each car honors the idea that serious buyers value certainty. Matching drivetrains, verified inspections, and careful restoration records deliver that certainty. The schedule runs from January 6 to 18, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida. The 1970 Ram IV Judge convertible is set for January 17. The first of five 1971 Automatic Hemi Cuda convertibles built will be presented during the event window. "Mr. Muscle Car" Engels Gualdani on Classic Car Inspection, Documentation, and Storage features insights from Engels Gualdani, Muscle Car Expert of Hilton, New York, in HelloNation.

