Menina Fortunato to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menina Fortunato, professional dancer turned entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming creative passion into a sustainable business, the power of reinvention, and embracing failure as a path to purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Fortunato will explore how to build a career rooted in both purpose and profitability.She breaks down how taking imperfect action, aligning strategy with authenticity, and learning from failure can unlock lifelong success in a creative industry.Viewers will walk away with practical tools for pivoting with confidence and building a business that aligns with their values.“Life is a dance — when you hit a roadblock, just kick, ball, change, and pivot,” said Fortunato.Menina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/menina-d-amours-fortunato

