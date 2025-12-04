HireNetix Appoints Dominique Main President to Drive Franchise Hiring and Growth

Dominique training franchisors on franchisee growth at IFPG Retreat, 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HireNetix, the innovative workforce automation platform built specifically for the franchise industry, this week announced the appointment of Dominique Main as its new President. With nearly two decades of franchise leadership experience, Dominique will lead the company’s next stage of growth, bringing a strong operational background and a track record of helping franchisors overcome one of the industry's most persistent challenges: building and sustaining a reliable workforce.Dominique has been active in franchising since 2006 and has helped hundreds of individuals enter franchise ownership. As a former VP of Operations, she has firsthand experience with the operational demands franchisees face every day, particularly the significant time and resources spent on recruiting. She has also helped franchisor clients achieve growth of 300 to 400 percent, demonstrating his ability to guide brands through rapid, sustainable expansion.“Franchisees are at their best when they can focus on sustainable revenue growth,” said Dominique, President of HireNetix. “HireNetix gives them that freedom. We reduce the time operators spend searching for employees and give franchisors the ability to offer big-brand hiring support, whether they have 20 units or 200. It’s a transformational advantage for system growth.”HireNetix enables franchisors to deliver enterprise-level workforce support to their franchisees, similar to the hiring infrastructure found at major brands like McDonald’s, Shake Shack, and Burger King. By providing a consistent flow of qualified applicants and centralizing workforce automation, the platform empowers operators to reinvest time into revenue-generating activities and strengthens franchisor value propositions during development.HireNetix is backed by a leadership team and board that includes some of the most influential leaders in franchising, including:Amit Pamecha: Amit is the founder of FranConnect, the global leader in franchise management systems. Amit has personally worked with over 400 franchise systems, built multiple SaaS product platforms, and continues to shape the future of franchising and technology.Keith Gerson, CFE: Keith brings nearly 50 years of franchise leadership experience and has advised hundreds of executive teams across more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 franchise locations. A respected author, keynote speaker, and industry thought leader, Keith is one of the most trusted and influential voices in franchising today.Tom Coba: Tom Coba is a seasoned franchise executive with extensive C-suite and senior leadership experience across high-growth, market-leading brands in both domestic and international markets. His background spans franchisor, franchisee, and company-owned operations, along with earlier experience in financial and brokerage services, including M&A and IPO work on Wall Street.“Dominique brings operational expertise and real-world franchise expertise that perfectly align with HireNetix’s mission,” said Pamecha, Chairman of HireNetix. “Her deep understanding of what franchisors and franchisees need makes her the right leader to drive our next phase of growth.”Together, this leadership team strengthens HireNetix’s ability to bring scalable workforce certainty to franchise systems of all sizes.About HireNetixHireNetix is an innovative workforce automation platform designed to help franchisors provide consistent, enterprise-level hiring support to their franchisees. Founded by franchise technology legend Amit Pamecha, HireNetix reduces the time operators spend on recruiting, ensures more predictable frontline labor pipelines, and helps franchisors accelerate growth with confidence. Backed by respected franchise leaders, HireNetix is redefining workforce enablement across the franchise sector.

