HIP Video Promo Presents: HIP Video Promo Unleashes 5000th Music Video Campaign!

Ron Brunk's "Not Dead Yet" music video marks the 5,000th video campaign for music marketing company HIP Video Promo.

SOUTH RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It had to happen sooner or later—and the day has finally arrived. HIP cherished client Ron Brunk enjoyed the exclusive online world premiere of his brand new video, "Not Dead Yet" on Buzz Music. It’s not only a stellar, entertaining visual, but it also marks a very special moment for HIP Video Promo: their 5,000th music video campaign!

How do they know? They've kept track from the beginning, October 26th, 2000. In 2001, HIP promoted just 9 videos. By 2005, that number had jumped to 94, prompting the creation of a master project list that would log every single campaign. Through the 2010s, the number continued to soar—from 200 videos a year to over 300.

Heading into 2025, with roughly 4,800 videos under their belt, the HIP team realized HIP was set to hit two major milestones in one year—celebrating 25 years of HIP and surpassing 5,000 music videos promoted. They are endlessly grateful to everyone who made this achievement possible—their artists, clients, gatekeepers, media partners, and of course, the amazing HIP team who make it all happen behind the scenes.

Ten years ago, reaching 5,000 music videos felt like shooting for the stars—but they made it here together. Behind every one of those 5,000 projects is an artist—or team of creatives, pouring their heart, soul, and vision into a story worth sharing. Music videos remain the cornerstone of an artist’s identity and one of the most potent and powerful marketing tools in music. As for what’s next? They don’t know what video number 5,100, 6,000, or even 10,000 will look like. But they do know one thing: they're not slowing down anytime soon. If musicians are looking for help with their marketing, don’t hesitate to reach out. Just like back in October 2000, all they have to do is give Andy Gesner, the Owner and President, a call at 732-613-1779.

HIP keep fighting the good fight!

Visit their Website for More Information

Follow HIP Video Promo on Instagram

Follow HIP Video Promo on TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.