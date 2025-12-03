Barneys Farm Secures Exclusive CA Cultivation, Distribution Partnership with B-Real’s Dr. Greenthumbs & INSANE Brand

This is the most exciting project we’ve taken on with an artist — hands-on, in the grow, deeply invested. It’s rare to find a partner who brings this much passion and history to the table.” — Derry Brett

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barney’s Farm today announced a landmark partnership that positions the company as the exclusive cultivator and distributor of Dr. Greenthumb’s premium cannabis flower and B-Real’s INSANE brand throughout California. The collaboration brings together globally respected cannabis innovators under a unified, craft-driven supply chain.Through the new agreement, Barney’s Farm will leverage its award-winning genetics, scaled cultivation infrastructure, and statewide distribution network to strengthen product availability while protecting the quality and cultural integrity that define both brands.“We’re partnering with people who live this culture, not just operate in it,” said Derry Brett, founder and CEO of Barney’s Farm. “This is the most exciting project we’ve taken on with an artist — hands-on, in the grow, deeply invested. It’s rare to find a partner who brings this much passion and history to the table.”B-Real shared similar enthusiasm for the partnership. “California built one of the strongest cannabis cultures in the world, and this collaboration lets us keep raising the standard,” he said. “Consumers know our brands and trust our consistency. Working with Barney’s Farm lets us scale without compromising what makes these products special.”Beginning in early 2026, all Dr. Greenthumb’s and INSANE cannabis flower sold in California will be produced exclusively in collaboration with Barney’s Farm, which has secured the exclusive cultivation rights for both brands. These products — including new, co-developed genetics — will be available at retail locations throughout California.About Barney's Farm GeneticsFounded in April 1986 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Barney's Farm Genetics has nearly 40 years of expertise in cannabis seed breeding. Recognized as a global leader, the company collaborates with top cannabis breeders worldwide to deliver premium, innovative strains for both home growers and industrial farmers. Guided by the motto "Higher & Higher," Barney's Farm remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cannabis genetics. For more information, visit barneysfarm.com and follow us on Instagram at @barneysfarm.genetics About Dr. Greenthumb’sCreated by B-Real in 1998, the legendary Hip Hop artist from Cypress Hill and 30 year cannabis advocate, Dr. Greenthumb’s is a legacy-driven cannabis brand built on authenticity, top-tier genetics, and a deep cultural footprint in West Coast cannabis.Today, Dr. Greenthumb’s is expanding across the United States and around the world.About INSANEINSANE is B-Real’s high-potency, high-personality cannabis line, celebrated for bold flavors, standout genetics, and unwavering quality.

