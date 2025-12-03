Job Announcement: Staff Attorney - District Court - Devils Lake
Requires a juris doctor degree from an accredited law school and two years of related experience. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement.Valid driver’s license or evidence of equivalent mobility.
If assigned recording duties, then requires AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (certified electronic court reporter) certification or ability to obtain within six months of job entry. A comparable certification by another state court or federal court may be substituted for the AAERT certification.
