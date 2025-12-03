U.S. District Court to host naturalization ceremony in Fargo

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North.

Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the ceremonies, and Kjersti Armstrong, North Dakota First Lady, will speak. The NDSU Army ROTC Color Guard will present the colors.

Approximately 185 individuals, originating from 50 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.