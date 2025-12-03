Empower Injury Law Opens Lawrence Office to Bring Personal Injury Help Closer to Home

Attorney Kevin Jones, founder of Empower Injury Law.

Expanding access to personal injury help for clients across Kansas

Opening our Lawrence office is another step toward making high-quality legal help more accessible to the people who need it most.” — Kevin Jones

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empower Injury Law has opened a new office at 831 Massachusetts St. in downtown Lawrence to serve Kansas clients closer to where they live and work. Founded by Lawrence personal injury lawyer Kevin Jones, the firm brings more than 16 years of personal injury experience to clients across Kansas and Missouri.The new office provides a convenient location for clients who prefer to meet in person, ask questions, and receive support throughout their case.“Opening our Lawrence office is another step toward making high-quality legal help more accessible to the people who need it most,” said Jones. “At Empower Injury Law, we believe every client deserves individualized attention and clear communication, and we look forward to supporting the Lawrence community.”Empower Injury Law handles car accidents, truck accidents, dog bites, wrongful death, and other injury cases. The firm helps clients secure medical treatment and pursue the compensation needed to move forward after an injury.The Lawrence office, located at 831 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, KS 66044, is now open and available for appointments, providing easy access to a Lawrence car accident lawyer and other personal injury legal services. To learn more or schedule a complimentary consultation , visit empowerinjurylaw.com.About Empower Injury LawEmpower Injury Law serves clients across Kansas and Missouri from offices in Lawrence, Kansas, and Liberty, Missouri. Founded by attorney Kevin Jones, the firm is built on the belief that every client deserves honest communication, individualized attention, and effective legal advocacy. The firm handles car accidents, truck accidents, dog bites, and wrongful death cases, helping clients rebuild their lives after serious injuries.

