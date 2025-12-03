Beauty Twinpreneurs Sharlinda Parker & Sabrina Rowe Celebrate 15 Years of Tu La 2 Collection

Twinprenurs, Sharlinda Parker (L) and Sabrina Rowe (R), Founders of Tu La Collection

Twinpreneurs and Celebrity Manicurists Set to Debut a Luxe Scentless Moisturizer and Chic New Packaging at the 2025 Atlanta Women’s Expo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 33 years in the beauty industry and 15 years redefining luxury body care, twinpreneurs and celebrity manicurists Sharlinda Parker and Sabrina Rowe—whose past and current client roster includes Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Queen Latifah, Will Smith, Q Parker, Snoop Dogg, and more—are celebrating a major milestone for their iconic wellness brand, Tu La 2 Collection . To mark the anniversary, the sisters are unveiling Silent, a new fragrance-free extension of their best-selling Tu La 2 Body Polish Moisturizer, at the 2025 Atlanta Women’s Expo, taking place December 6–7 at the AmericasMart. Attendees can explore the full product lineup at Booth 1319.Sharlinda and Sabrina will also join the “Women Mean Business” Entrepreneurial Roundtable on Saturday, December 6 at 3:30 PM ET on the Celebrity Main Stage. The identical twins will share lessons from their three decades of beauty innovation, entrepreneurship, and brand-building.Developed from the hands-on expertise of their all-natural nail care, Tu La 2 Nail Salon & Company created the Tu La 2 Collection to address real skin and nail care needs, rather than following beauty trends.What sets the brand apart is its results-driven approach to body care, offering formulas specifically designed to nourish, exfoliate, and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.Unlike traditional body butters that sit on top of the skin, the Tu La 2 Body Polish Moisturizer is a luxemoisturizer that:* Deeply hydrates the body’s largest organ* Removes dull, dry skin while restoring moisture* Leaves the skin soft, glowing, and nourished for hours* Supports long-term skin health through moisture barrier careIts clean, indulgent formulation has earned a loyal following among beauty lovers, celebrities, and wellness-focused consumers. With demand growing for fragrance-free options, Silent is expected to become a standout favorite among minimalist users, sensitive skin consumers, and professionals.The Tu La 2 Fragrance Mist remains another customer obsession, more than a simple body spray, it’s a hydration-and-mood-boost hybrid. Infused with skin-loving botanicals, it offers:* Long-lasting scent* Lightweight hydration* Soft, refreshed skin* Aromatherapy benefits that uplift, calm, or energizeDesigned for all-day wear, it enhances your mood and wraps the skin in a signature vibe without feeling heavy or overpowering.Both the Body Polish Moisturizer and Fragrance Mist are available in six unforgettable signature scents plus one new minimalist option:Blush — Soft. Romantic. Effortlessly Floral.Nite 4 Lass — Created by chance.Oh Behave — Unisex. Classic. Iconic.Ooh La La — Sweet Meets Irresistible.Peace — Lavender calm.Stone — Strong. Striking. Unforgettable.Silent — NEW. The pure, fragrance-free option for sensitive skin and everyday wear.The full Tu La 2 Collection also includes two best sellers designed to combat daily dryness:Cuticle Oil Pens — Nourish dry cuticles instantly for smooth, healthy, camera-ready nails.Medicated Foot Balm — A therapeutic treatment that softens, soothes, and rejuvenates tired feet; a favorite among professionals and everyday users alike.Every formula supports the body’s moisture barrier, an essential yet often neglected key to healthy skin from head to toe.“For 15 years, Tu La 2 Collection has been a labor of love, rooted in the belief that self-care isn’t a luxury—it’s a lifestyle,” said Sharlinda Parker. “Silent is our gift to customers who trust us to support their confidence, their routine, and their glow.”“After 33 years in beauty, our mission remains the same: to elevate how women care for themselves,” added Sabrina Rowe. “Celebrating this milestone at the Atlanta Women’s Expo feels full-circle—surrounded by entrepreneurs who inspire us just as much as we hope to inspire them.”Visitors to the Expo can stop by Booth 1319 for live demonstrations, exclusive Expo-only specials, and the chance to meet the twin founders behind one of Atlanta’s most beloved and enduring beauty brands.About Tu La 2 CollectionFounded by beauty twinpreneurs and celebrity manicurists Sharlinda Parker and Sabrina Rowe, Tu La 2 Collection is a vegan-friendly, cruelty-free luxury body care brand dedicated to elevating personal wellness. Known for high-quality, clean ingredients and results-driven formulations, the line includes fragrance mists, body polishes, moisturizers, and nail and foot care essentials designed to nourish and support the skin from head to toe.Explore the full collection at https://tula2collection.com

