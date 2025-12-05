Local Jacksonville Brokerage Receives High Viewership of Premiere Lifestyle Real Estate Show 'Selling with The Gaileys'

Gailey Enterprises Real Estate Celebrates High Viewership of Premiere Episode, Spotlighting Jacksonville’s Top Agents & Luxury Homes in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is celebrating a powerful viewer response to the premiere of ' Selling with The Gaileys ', the lifestyle-real-estate series produced by the Emmy-nominated Real Shows Network. With previous national exposure—including HGTV, FOX, the Travel Channel, and international episodes in Capri, Italy— The Gaileys’ newest show takes viewers inside the fast-paced, unpredictable world of Florida real estate and the state’s fast-growing market for high-end homes, custom builds, and relocation-driven moves.The premiere follows Gailey Enterprises’ top-performing agents as they navigate homes for sale in St. Augustine and St. Johns County—two markets ranked among Florida’s best waterfront and beach-town places to live. These areas continue to attract relocating buyers seeking premium neighborhoods, new construction, and high-end coastal living. The episode blends waterfront tours with real behind-the-scenes moments, showing what buying a home truly looks like beyond the listings.“People see the polished listings online, but they rarely see what actually happens behind the scenes—the funny moments, the challenges, and the personal wins that shape our careers. Our Sharks and Minnows system shows how we mentor, coach, and hand-select agents who truly want to grow. That’s why our team has become some of Florida’s top-rated real estate agents. For me, the reward is guiding people to discover strengths they never knew they had and paying forward the opportunities that changed my life. That’s what this show is all about.” Rhonda Gailey , Founder, Gailey Enterprises Real EstateThe premiere generated exceptional traction across streaming, digital, and social platforms, reflecting nationwide interest in Florida real estate and the behind-the-scenes work of premium real estate agents. Viewers tuned in for an unfiltered look at Gailey Enterprises’ high-performance culture, their mentorship-driven Sharks vs. Minnows system, and the real challenges agents navigate in today’s competitive market.Episode One Delivered Standout Metrics (October Viewership):- 17 million episode views- 20 million impressions- 5 million engagements- 9 million reach nationwide Episode One: St. Augustine Homes , Waterfront Living & Top Real Estate Agents takes viewers behind the scenes with the Gailey team in St. Augustine and St. Johns County, showcasing some of the region’s most desirable real estate. Highlights include a tour of the Toll Brothers water-view home at 37 Permit Court, a waterfront lot exploration in Pelican Reef, and custom-home insights from Jason Forrest of Build for Life, who shared expertise on upgrades, design choices, and the “Art of Arrival.” The episode also featured The Little Pizza Truck of St. Augustine and coverage of the Roaring ’20s Bootleggers Charity Ball, benefiting Dreams Come True of Jacksonville, underscoring the team’s commitment to local community and charitable work.These moments spotlight St. Augustine luxury homes for sale, waterfront and intracoastal living, Pelican Reef real estate, and new construction communities, while demonstrating why the area remains one of the best places to live in Florida for relocating buyers.Episode One spotlights several top-performing real estate agents from Gailey Enterprises’ Ocala and Jacksonville offices, including Aiyana Wood, Corinne Dickman, Daisy Robelo, Michelle Ferrera, Denver Wood, Donato Scarcello, Parker Gailey, Allie Gailey, and Taylor Loyd.These agents represent a mix of rising talent and seasoned professionals whose stories, on-screen moments, and real-world expertise give viewers an authentic look at what it takes to succeed in Florida’s fast-moving real estate market.The premiere highlights Gailey Enterprises Real Estate as one of Florida’s top-rated real estate organizations, known for its premium agent training, strong negotiation skills, and expertise in waterfront, new-construction and relocation-driven home purchases. The team’s mentorship culture and high-performance systems have helped shape many of the region’s most respected premium real estate agents.Brokerage Highlights:• Recognized for premium real estate agent training & career development• Expertise across waterfront, custom-built, equestrian, and luxury properties• Known for high-performance coaching and a mentorship-driven cultureEpisode Two takes viewers from St. Augustine’s coast to Ocala, FL—the Horse Capital of the World—for a look at the area’s luxury equestrian estates. New episodes are filmed throughout the year, with six planned for the season.About Gailey Enterprises Real EstateGailey Enterprises Real Estate is a multi-state brokerage with more than 30 years of experience serving buyers, sellers, and investors across Florida and Georgia. Founded by Rhonda Gailey, the company is known for its premium agent training, high-performance coaching, and strong community involvement. With offices in Ocala and Jacksonville and agents throughout the Georgia-to-Florida corridor, the team has closed more than 20,000 transactions totaling over $6 billion. Through relocation services, consultations, and long-standing client relationships, Gailey Enterprises has supported 100,000+ families across both states. The company holds 700+ five-star reviews and maintains a 98% customer satisfaction rating, ranking it among the highest-rated real estate brokerages in the region.

