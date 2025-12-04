Study Leverages Vivalink’s Biometrics Data Platform to Uncover Connection Between Seizures and Cardiac Function

Vivalink’s Wearable ECG Monitor enables uninterrupted cardiac data capture, allowing ambulatory patient monitoring virtually anywhere.

Ochsner Health study explores how continuous cardiac monitoring can help assess seizure-related health risks and guide treatment decisions for epilepsy.

This research has significant implications for epilepsy care. Vivalink’s wearable ECG devices help to identify concerning cardiac patterns associated with seizures that often go unnoticed.” — Fawad Khan, M.D., epileptologist at Ochsner Health

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, is supporting a hospital-based study at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, LA, that explores the link between seizures and cardiac function. The study aims to improve risk assessment and treatment for epilepsy patients through continuous, real-time heart monitoring before, during, and after seizures.

Early findings suggest seizures may disrupt heart function by interfering with coordination between the heart’s upper and lower chambers, potentially reducing oxygen flow to the brain and other organs. Some patients also exhibit irregular heart rhythms during seizures, which could heighten the risk of sudden cardiac death.

Identifying these patterns may help clinicians identify high-risk patients and develop targeted interventions. If consistent cardiac changes emerge before seizures, medical wearable sensors could provide early warning alerts, giving patients and caregivers critical time to take preventive measures.

For epilepsy patients, seizures can be life-threatening, sometimes leading to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) due to severe cardiac and/or respiratory compromise. Traditional hospital monitors capture cardiac activity, but there’s potential to achieve even greater accuracy during critical moments. Wired devices can detach during a seizure, interrupting data collection, but Vivalink’s wireless, cloud-connected wearable ECG sensors offer continuous tracking without restricting movement, allowing researchers to capture uninterrupted heart data. While the study is hospital-based, its insights could eventually bring wearable monitoring into everyday epilepsy care at home.

“This research has significant implications for epilepsy care, particularly for high-risk patients,” said Fawad Khan, M.D., epileptologist at Ochsner Health. “Vivalink’s wearable ECG devices help to identify concerning cardiac patterns associated with seizures that often go unnoticed. This knowledge could lead to improved risk assessment, targeted interventions, and enhanced treatment strategies, ultimately increasing safety for patients.”

The study uses Vivalink’s Biometrics Data Platform, consisting of medical grade wearable ECG

monitors and cloud data services, to capture continuous physiological data for real-time or retrospective analysis.

For more information, visit www.vivalink.com.

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual care and decentralized clinical trials. Its unique platform leverages physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.