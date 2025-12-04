Metro Atlanta Physician Opens The Healthy Woman Primary Care in Newnan

Dr. Tashinea Bernadin, DO

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, October 18, 2025, Dr. Tashinea Bernadin, DO, a compassionate and dynamic Family Medicine Physician, celebrated the grand opening of The Healthy Woman Primary Care at 1111 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30365. Patients, community leaders, and distinguished guests joined Dr. Bernadin for a day of festivities including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, prize giveaways, and guided tours of the beautifully designed, spa-like practice, which is now open Monday through Friday to serve the South Metro Atlanta community.Dr. Bernadin is renowned for her patient-first approach and rich cultural perspective, drawing strength from her Jamaican heritage and upbringing in Jacksonville, Florida. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutritional Sciences from Florida State University, igniting a lifelong passion for wellness and nutrition. Dr. Bernadin continued her academic journey, obtaining a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Georgia campus of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (Ga-PCOM), and completed her Family Medicine residency training at Northside Gwinnett Hospital (formerly Gwinnett Medical Center).As a Castle Connolly Top Doctorfor 2024 and 2025, Dr. Bernadin believes firmly in comprehensive, preventive care and the philosophy that “we are what we eat.” Her clinical expertise encompasses chronic disease management, preventive health, women’s health, acute and chronic musculoskeletal disorders, and osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), including therapeutic joint and trigger point injections and regenerative medicine therapies such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP).The Healthy Woman Newnan Primary Care’s full suite of services includes:• Well Care• Acute Care• Concierge Medicine• Chronic Condition Management• Osteopathic Manual Manipulation• Stem Cell/Regenerative Medicine• Select Aesthetic Services“Educating and empowering patients to take control of their health” is at the heart of Dr. Bernadin’s practice. Proud wife and mother of two, she is deeply committed to community engagement, youth mentoring, and giving back through educational initiatives. Outside of medicine, she enjoys gardening and discovering new ways to promote wellness in everyday life.Learn more about Dr. Tashinea Bernadin and The Healthy Woman Newnan Primary Care by visiting their practice website https://www.the-healthywoman.com/

