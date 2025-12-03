Advocacy Chiefs Named Subject Matter Expert for City of Long Beach Workforce Development

Multi-year qualification extends four-year partnership focused on equitable workforce solutions

Long Beach has been at the forefront of equity-centered workforce innovation, and we're honored to deepen this partnership.” — Benjamin Cadranel

CITY OF LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advocacy Chiefs LLC has been qualified as a Subject Matter Expert consultant for the City of Long Beach's Workforce Bureau and Long Beach Workforce Innovation Network (LBWIN), following a comprehensive Request for Qualifications process. The on-call appointment, valid for up to three years, positions Advocacy Chiefs to provide integrated workforce development services across strategic funding, program development, employer engagement, and capacity building.The qualification expands Advocacy Chiefs' four-year partnership with Long Beach, during which the firm has secured over $5 million in workforce and economic development funding—including the $4.2 million James Irvine Foundation Economic Liberation Project supporting entrepreneurs and a $500,000 workforce equity grant for LBWIN."Long Beach has been at the forefront of equity-centered workforce innovation, and we're honored to deepen this partnership," said Benjamin Cadranel, J.D., M.A.F.M., Principal of Advocacy Chiefs. "This qualification reflects the trust we've built through years of collaboration with LBWIN, Long Beach City College, and community partners. Our team is ready to help the city scale its impact—connecting funding, policy, and partnerships to create real opportunities for Long Beach residents who need them most."Advocacy Chiefs' qualified services include grant development and writing, career preparation and life skills programming, economic research and workforce analysis, curriculum development, quality assurance, employer consulting, project management, technical assistance, and feasibility studies. The firm submitted its response in partnership with Clutch (workforce training), Scout (AI-powered grant services), and Runyon Saltzman (media and design).Additional Long Beach accomplishments include the federally mandated Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment for Long Beach City College (2024) and ongoing strategic advisory services for LBWIN since 2021.The on-call structure allows the City to engage Advocacy Chiefs as needs arise over the three-year period, providing flexibility while ensuring continuity across workforce initiatives.About Advocacy ChiefsAdvocacy Chiefs is California's impact multiplier for mission-driven organizations, integrating grant writing and management, government relations, philanthropic development, and strategic partnerships into comprehensive, sustainable funding solutions. Since 2021, the firm has supported over 800 organizations across public, nonprofit, and private sectors, securing over $30 million in funding, achieving an average 4,000% return on services through deep legislative relationships and 70+ years of combined team expertise. Led by Principal Benjamin Cadranel, J.D., M.A.F.M., Advocacy Chiefs specializes in solving complex, multidimensional funding challenges for organizations committed to advancing equitable outcomes through sustainable, systems-level revenue strategies. Learn more at www.advocacychiefs.com

