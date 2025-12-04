Identity Music Joins Music Fights Fraud Alliance In Ongoing Battle Against Artificial Streaming

Identity Music joins MFFA

Independent music distributor, Identity Music, becomes newest member of global industry coalition fighting fraudulent activity.

Joining Music Fights Fraud Alliance allows us to work with industry leaders who share our commitment to transparency. By collaborating with others, we can better defend the rights of genuine artists.” — Daniel Warren

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identity Music , an independent music distributor championing independent artists and record labels globally, has joined the Music Fights Fraud Alliance (MFFA), the industry’s united front against streaming fraud and illegitimate activity. The move reinforces Identity Music’s commitment to protecting independent artists and creating a fairer, more transparent music ecosystem.“We’re committed to championing the rights of independent artists and record labels - and protecting them from fraudulent activity is fundamental to everything we do,” said Daniel Warren, Founder & Managing Director of Identity Music. “Joining MFFA allows us to work closely with industry leaders who share our commitment to transparency and accountability. By collaborating with others, we can better defend the rights of genuine artists and ensure they receive every dollar they’ve earned.”MFFA now includes more than 28 members spanning streaming platforms, distributors and rights holders. The Alliance collaborates with the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA) to maintain a shared database of identified fraud markers, allowing members to track, investigate, and respond to fraudulent activity in real time. According to the latest industry estimates, streaming fraud (in the form of artificial streaming, impersonation and manipulation of music content) costs the music industry around $2billion annually.Michael Lewan, Executive Director of MFFA, welcomes Identity Music’s partnership, saying, “The Music Fights Fraud Alliance is thrilled to welcome Identity Music as our newest member. With their focus on protecting artists and the integrity of the music industry, Identity will bring important insights, perspective, and solutions to our global fight against fraud.”Identity Music has proactively monitored artificial streaming since its founding in 2019, with dedicated quality assurance processes designed to identify, prevent and educate against fraudulent activity. The company’s membership in MFFA expands these existing capabilities with access to shared intelligence and industry collaborators.Identity Music’s Client Services Manager, Alex Knight, adds, “The additional support and resources we will be able to provide our clients has grown hugely thanks to our partnership with MFFA. The connections we’ve built with other participating members will allow us to address fraudulent activity, like artificial streaming, much more effectively.”Identity Music joins existing MFFA members, including Merlin, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Believe, TuneCore, DistroKid, and Downtown Music, among others. The Alliance continues to expand its reach in the independent music sector, bringing together stakeholders at every level of the streaming ecosystem.About Identity MusicIdentity Music is an independent music distributor that empowers artists and labels to release, promote and protect their music across 80+ global streaming platforms. Founded by Daniel Warren in 2019, Identity Music combines industry-leading technology with fast, friendly support to help independent artists thrive without sacrificing ownership or creative control. Their invite-only services include worldwide distribution, editorial playlist pitching, fully-managed Spotify Discovery Mode, digital rights management, publishing administration, and more. For more information, visit www.identitymusic.com About Music Fights Fraud AllianceThe Music Fights Fraud Alliance is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to combating streaming fraud and illegitimate activity in the music industry. Through collaboration between digital platforms, distributors and rights holders, MFFA works to identify bad actors, protect legitimate artists, and build a more transparent streaming economy. For more information, visit www.musicfightsfraud.com

