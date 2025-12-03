Apex Analytics Selected as Next Moderator of the New England Electricity Restructuring Roundtable

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Analytics has been selected to assume stewardship of the New England Electricity Restructuring Roundtable, the region’s leading forum for discussing emerging energy policy and industry topics. Following a competitive RFP process, Apex Analytics will succeed Dr. Jonathan Raab of Raab Associates, who has guided the Roundtable for the past 30 years.The transition marks a new chapter for this trusted regional institution. Apex Analytics’ moderation team will be led by Matt Nelson, former Chair of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, alongside Apex Analytics leaders Michael Goldman and Lauren Gage. Susan Rivo of Raab Associates will continue to provide administrative support, ensuring continuity and smooth operations.Jonathan Raab’s LegacyDr. Raab and Janet Gail Besser’s final Roundtable as co-moderators will take place on December 5, 2025. This Roundtable will feature a retrospective on the energy industry’s past three decades, a forward-looking discussion on the region’s energy future, Gordan van Welie’s last public speaking appearance in his role of President and CEO of ISO New England, and an interview of Dr. Raab by former Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) Commissioner Phil Giudice on the history of the Roundtable and the role that the Roundtable has played in the New England energy landscape.Apex Analytics will officially begin its moderation and facilitation responsibilities in the new year, with its first Roundtable in March 2026.Matt Nelson, Principal at Apex Analytics, said:“The Roundtable's strength lies in its adaptability and commitment to discussing meaningful substance around the evolving energy landscape. Our team is committed to maintaining that core while thoughtfully exploring ways to evolve and provide relevant content as industry needs change.”Michael Goldman, Principal at Apex Analytics, added:“We look forward to celebrating Jonathan’s many accomplishments at the December 5th Roundtable while we are already hard at work planning next year’s quarterly meetings.”Lauren Gage, Principal at Apex Analytics, emphasized:“The New England energy community, guided by Jonathan’s exceptional leadership, has built something really special over the past 30 years. We are committed to supporting this community in having the critical conversations and forging the relationships that will drive a resilient and sustainable energy future for New England.”David O’Connor, who founded the Roundtable in 1995 while Commissioner of the Massachusetts DOER and selected Raab Associates to moderate it, said:“For decades, Jonathan Raab has been the All-Star quarterback, the Tom Brady of the Roundtable, producing stellar panels of experts to diagnose the strategic dimensions of electricity policy for this region. He leaves large shoes to fill, but Apex has shown it can meet the challenge.”Background on the RoundtableFounded during the era of electric industry restructuring as the forum that negotiated the original restructuring principles for Massachusetts, the New England Electricity Restructuring Roundtable has evolved into the region’s most respected venue for substantive dialogue on energy policy. For three decades, it has addressed defining issues from competitive markets and reliability to today’s economy-wide clean energy transition and grid modernization.About Apex AnalyticsApex Analytics ( www.apexanalyticsllc.com ) is an employee-owned firm that provides strategy, planning, and evaluation support for clean energy program administrators, technology companies, utilities and commissions across the U.S.

