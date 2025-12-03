CWF Restoration Urges Texas Homeowners and Businesses to Prepare for Winter Freezes and Pipe Bursts

CWF Restoration Logo

How Property Owners Can Prep for Winter Freezes

HOUSTON & DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures begin to drop across Texas, CWF Restoration, a leading damage restoration company serving Houston and Dallas, is encouraging property owners to act now to prevent winter-related damage. Each year, freezing temperatures and pipe bursts lead to costly repairs for homeowners and businesses across North and Southeast Texas.“Every winter, we see avoidable water and structural damage caused by frozen pipes and uninsulated homes,” said Derik Massey, Texas Regional Manager of CWF Restoration. “A few simple steps can save homeowners thousands of dollars in repairs.”Tips to Prepare for Winter Weather1. Protect Pipes and Plumbing- Insulate outdoor faucets and exposed pipes, especially in attics, crawl spaces, and garages.- Allow a small drip from indoor faucets to keep water flowing and prevent freezing.- Open cabinet doors under sinks to let warm air circulate.2. Seal and Insulate Your Home- Use weatherstripping or caulk to block drafts around doors and windows.- Close curtains at night to help trap heat.- Check insulation in attics and basements to maintain interior warmth.3. Prepare for Power Outages- Keep an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, blankets, and non-perishable food.- Avoid using stoves or grills for heating. Only use generators outdoors, away from windows.- Turn off electronics during outages and keep one light on to know when power returns.4. Prioritize Safety Devices- Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Replace batteries before winter begins.- Keep fire extinguishers easily accessible.- Make sure portable heaters are placed at least three feet away from anything flammable.5. Care for People, Pets, and Property- Bring pets and plants indoors when temperatures drop below freezing.- Dress in layers and check on elderly neighbors or those without adequate heating.- Keep sidewalks and driveways clear of ice to reduce fall risks.Winter Damage Restoration SupportDespite best efforts, freezing conditions can still cause damage. CWF Restoration’s licensed professionals provide 24/7 emergency response for:- Burst or frozen pipe repair- Water extraction and drying- Storm and roof leak repairStructural drying and mold preventionCWF Restoration uses industrial-grade drying equipment and advanced moisture detection to stop damage before it spreads. The company restores both residential and commercial properties, helping Texans recover quickly and safely after winter weather events.About CWF Restoration of TexasCWF Restoration is a trusted Texas-based restoration company providing water, fire, smoke, and storm damage repair for homes and businesses across Houston and Dallas. With certified professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, CWF delivers fast, reliable recovery when disasters strike.Visit the regional service pages for local assistance:Dallas: https://certifiedwaterandfire.com/why-us/service-area/dallas/ 📍 8105 North Belt Line Road, Suite 130, Irving, TX 75063📞 (972) 753-0000Houston: https://certifiedwaterandfire.com/houston/ 📍 10646 West Little York Rd., Suite 320, Houston, TX 77041📞 (713) 999-2000For more information, visit CertifiedWaterandFire.com or email Dispatch@CWFTexas.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

