Wilmington University Launches National Restructuring Institute

This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our law students to gain exposure to the fast-paced world of corporate restructuring.” — Honorable Jan R. Jurden, Dean of Wilmington University School of Law

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilmington University has launched the Wilmington University Restructuring Institute, a national hub dedicated to education, research, and training in corporate restructuring.

The Institute will serve professionals in mergers and acquisitions, financing, corporate governance, and related areas, offering specialized programs and boot camps for attorneys, financial advisors, investment bankers, students, and fiduciaries. It is designed to deliver hands-on training from seasoned experts, equipping professionals and students with the tools they need to manage complex corporate restructurings with precision and expertise.

“Wilmington University is committed to providing forward-thinking education that responds to industry needs and prepares students to become global business leaders,” says President Dr. LaVerne Harmon. “The Restructuring Institute extends this mission by offering legal education focused on practical application, taught by experienced faculty.”

An elite advisory board of nationally recognized industry leaders will guide the Institute’s work in shaping curriculum, leading research initiatives, and establishing best practices across the restructuring process.

“This effort is laser-focused on closing the education gap in restructuring,” says Mike Nestor, Institute co-chair and interim director, and partner at Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP. “By working with top practitioners, we’re building a pipeline of informed advisors and stakeholders who can deliver better outcomes with greater deal certainty.”

With expert-led programming and a mission rooted in practical education, the Wilmington University Restructuring Institute is positioned to become the nation’s premier resource for restructuring knowledge and professional development.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our law students to gain exposure to the fast-paced world of corporate restructuring,” says the Honorable Jan R. Jurden, dean of Wilmington University School of Law. “The Institute’s integration of academic rigor with practical, experience-based learning gives students a distinctive advantage in the classroom and the field. Through specialized programming and access to leaders in law, finance, and business, they will acquire transformative, critical skills while forming relationships with key decision-makers across various industries.”

Courses are scheduled to begin in January 2026. For more information, visit www.wilmu.edu/restructuring-institute

Media Contact:

Wilmington University

media@wilmu.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.