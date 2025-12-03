AI-Powered SEO Competitor Analysis API Delivers insights for local SAAS marketing platforms and agencies

The new API enables SaaS platforms and agencies to deliver precise local SEO insights and competitor tracking for SMBs and multi location businesses

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leader in local SEO data technology, today announced the launch of its Competitor Analysis API, a new solution built for SaaS SEO providers, agencies, and multi-location brands that manage and optimize local and physical location SEO campaigns at scale.The Competitor Analysis API provides a powerful way for agencies and SaaS providers to understand how their customers perform in local search compared to their competitors and share results through dashboards and reports generated from the API data. By analyzing ranking performance, keyword strategies, and online visibility across geographic areas, the API enables platforms and marketers to design smarter, data-driven SEO strategies.What sets this API apart is its integration with AI, in the form of an EZOMA business score, a unique performance metric derived from a deep analysis of a business’s entire online presence. The EZOMA Score combines sentiment analysis of customer reviews across the web with advanced location intelligence powered by EZOMA AI. Using a vast dataset of local signals, it evaluates how effectively a business appears, performs, and is perceived online, providing a true competitive benchmark for local SEO success.Additionally, the recent advancements in artificial intelligence are a perfect use case for identifying the actual competitors or a business. LDE leverages its own proprietary process powered by AI to identify competitors . Until now, competitor identification was done through inaccurate means such as ranking for the same keyword, which works some of the time, but not all of the time. Now, location aware search, full business dossiers, and AI powered analysis extracts proper competitors for comparison. Finally, businesses can understand how their doing against their actual competitors to gain the upper hand.“Our Competitor Analysis API was designed to give technology providers and marketing teams the same local intelligence we use internally to measure real-world visibility,” said Joshua Odmark, CTO of Local Data Exchange. “By including the EZOMA Score, we’re offering a more complete view of local competitiveness, one that reflects not just rankings, but reputation and customer sentiment.”With the ability to track competitors across multiple markets, identify ranking trends , and uncover visibility gaps, the Competitor Analysis API is an essential tool for SaaS platforms and agencies that want to bring enterprise-grade local insights into their products and services. Whether managing thousands of locations or helping small businesses grow online, users can leverage this API to integrate competitor insights directly into their analytics and reporting systems.The Competitor Analysis API is now available through Local Data Exchange, with full API documentation and integration details available at www.localdataexchange.com/competitor-analysis-api About Local Data ExchangeLocal Data Exchange (LDE) is a leading provider of local search and SEO data technology, offering APIs that power geo-grid rank tracking, competitor analysis, business reviews and AI-driven local visibility solutions. Trusted by SaaS providers, marketing agencies, and multi-location brands, LDE delivers reliable, scalable tools that make local search data accessible and actionable. Through integrations with tools like EZOMA AI, Local Data Exchange continues to redefine how businesses measure, understand, and improve their presence in the local digital landscape.

