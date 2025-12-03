Monroe Biomedical Research Acquires L-MARC to Expand Therapeutic Expertise and Geographic Footprint

Acquisition strengthens MBR's capabilities in metabolic and atherosclerosis clinical trials and establishes presence in Louisville market

MONROE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monroe Biomedical Research (" MBR "), a leading clinical trial site network specializing in patient recruitment for complex clinical trials, has completed the acquisition of L-MARC (Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center, Inc.), a nationally recognized clinical research site based in Louisville, Kentucky.Founded by Dr. Harold Bays, L-MARC has built a strong reputation for excellence in metabolic and atherosclerosis trials, with deep expertise in lipid disorders, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and related therapeutic areas. Dr. Bays, who serves as Medical Director and President of L-MARC, has served as Principal Investigator for over 700 clinical trials of metabolic therapeutic interventions and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Obesity Medicine, and Clinical Lipidology.MBR was drawn to L-MARC due to its specialized therapeutic focus, robust patient database, accomplished leadership team, and proven track record of delivering high-quality patient outcomes in complex clinical studies. The acquisition positions MBR to better serve sponsors seeking sites with deep metabolic and atherosclerosis expertise while expanding the company's geographic reach."Monroe Biomedical and L-MARC share a belief that advancing clinical research starts with strong, trusted teams and consistent, patient-centered care," said Suvi Gross, Founder and CEO of Monroe Biomedical Research. "By joining forces, we can accelerate innovation and make a greater impact on the communities we serve. Dr. Bays and the L-MARC team have built an exceptional site with unparalleled expertise in metabolic and cardiovascular research, and we're excited to support their continued growth while strengthening our collective capabilities.""We are thrilled to join Monroe Biomedical Research," added Dr. Harold Bays, Medical Director and President of L-MARC. "MBR's resources, infrastructure, and vision for growth align perfectly with where we want to take our site. This partnership allows us to maintain the patient-centered approach and scientific rigor that defines L-MARC while gaining access to broader opportunities and support."The acquisition enhances MBR's sponsor relationships, streamlines operations across therapeutic areas, and delivers faster, more reliable outcomes for patients participating in metabolic and atherosclerosis trials. L-MARC will continue to operate under the leadership of Dr. Harold Bays as part of the MBR network.McDermott Will & Schulte provided counsel to Monroe Biomedical Research. DBL Law served as counsel, and Dean Dorton served as advisor to L-MARC on the transaction.About Monroe Biomedical ResearchFounded in 2015, Monroe Biomedical Research (MBR) is a private clinical trial facility headquartered in Monroe, North Carolina. MBR has a history of achieving enrollment targets in a diverse array of clinical trials, including studies investigating treatments for pulmonary, metabolic, cardiological, psychiatric, and infectious diseases, as well as vaccine studies for preventing infectious diseases. MBR is led by two Principal Investigators with a combined 10-plus years in clinical research and a strong site management team. For more information, visit https://monroeresearch.com/ About L-MARCFounded by Dr. Harold Bays, the Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center (L-MARC) is a clinical research site specializing in metabolic and atherosclerosis trials. With deep expertise in lipid disorders, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and related therapeutic areas, L-MARC has established a national reputation for patient recruitment, study execution, and sponsor relationships. Dr. Bays has served as Principal Investigator for over 700 clinical trials and is a recognized leader in obesity medicine, clinical lipidology, and metabolic research. For more information, visit https://www.lmarc.com/

