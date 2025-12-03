Influential Women Spotlights Ivonne Barroso: Senior Counsel at LashGoldberg, LLP, Championing Legal Excellence in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging 20+ Years of Commercial‑Litigation, Health‑Care, and Regulatory Expertise to Deliver Trusted Legal GuidanceIvonne Barroso, an accomplished attorney, serves as a Senior Counsel at LashGoldberg, LLP in its Miami office. She brings more than two decades of experience in complex commercial litigation, employment law, and healthcare law and delivers sophisticated operational and regulatory counsel to help clients manage and mitigate business risks.Prior to joining LashGoldberg, Ms. Barroso refined her litigation skills at several nationally recognized law firms, where she handled complex matters in both federal and state courts, as well as in arbitration. Her broad practice spans health care law, labor and employment, intellectual property, civil rights, consumer protection, and commercial real estate. Ms. Barroso has represented hospital systems, surgery centers, and physician groups in high-stakes commercial disputes and employment matters. She also conducts internal investigations and advises clients on operational and regulatory compliance, including privacy and data-handling practices.A proud alumna of Florida State University, Ms. Barroso earned her Bachelor of Science in Political Science, Cum Laude, before obtaining her Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from the University of Miami School of Law. While at law school, she made significant contributions as a staff member of the Inter-American Law Review and received the Most Outstanding Third-Year Member recognition. Additionally, her achievements on the Moot Court Board earned her the Kurt Marmar Moot Court Award.Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Barroso has established a reputation for her ability to navigate the intricate challenges of the healthcare sector, offering clients strategic guidance and insights. Her combination of strong trial skills and deep regulatory knowledge has garnered her the trust of a varied client base across multiple industries. Committed to social responsibility, she has also served for a decade on the board of Communities In Schools of Miami, Inc., reflecting her dedication to education and community service.Being a mother of three has sharpened Ms. Barroso’s instincts as an attorney. Balancing the demands of a busy household with a high-stakes litigation career has strengthened her ability to prioritize effectively, strategize under pressure, analyze issues quickly, find practical solutions, and navigate complex situations with composure. These skills translate directly into her advocacy, where she approaches each matter with exceptional focus, creativity, and unwavering determination.Fluent in both English and Spanish, Ivonne Barroso brings not only her legal expertise but also cultural understanding and an unwavering commitment to her clients. Her presence at LashGoldberg, LLP reflects the firm’s mission to provide thoughtful and effective legal representation, ensuring clients receive the highest level of service in every matter.Learn More about Ivonne Barroso:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ivonne-barroso or through LashGoldberg, LLP, https://www.lashgoldberg.com/attorneys/ivonne-barroso/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

