MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate the Season: Ventiques announces 20% Sitewide Holiday Discount with Code SNOW20.Ventiques, a well-known U.S. brand and leading supplier of performance-oriented, customizable, and designer-grade wood and metal floor vents , has kicked off its 2025 Holiday Savings Event by offering 20% off the entire product range on its website with promo code SNOW20. The event lasts from December 2, 2025, until January 7, 2026, and is an excellent opportunity for homeowners, builders, designers, and remodelers to improve their ventilation systems in preparation for the new year and as a result, it even this event is going to help manage the cost of investment in vents.Each year, Ventiques uses this promotional event to reaffirm its commitment to creating superior-quality decorative vent options that fit beautifully into the various styles of today’s home and commercial interiors. As a company dedicated to crafting innovative vents with the utmost attention to detail and to the needs of its customer base, Ventiques has built a reputation as one of the top suppliers of Air Vents, traditional vents, ceiling vents, floor vents, decorative registers and even high-end flush-mount vents, and high-end ventilation accessories throughout the United States.Ventiques, innovatively manufacturing vents, has reimagined how ventilation systems are manufactured by merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Its commitment to developing new, original products makes Ventique a leading provider of high-quality, beautiful, and functional venting solutions for homeowners.About the Holiday Savings Event● Introduction to the Holiday Savings EventVentiques Holiday Savings Event is an annual seasonal promotion that allows homeowners and design professionals to purchase upgraded ventilation systems with premium-quality products at the best pricing of the year.● When the Event Takes PlaceThe annual promotions occur during the peak home improvement season and offer customers the opportunity to view Ventiques’ entire assortment of metal vents, wood vents, flush mount designs, decorative covers, and custom size solutions, as well as take advantage of an extremely generous 20% website-wide discount on all purchases made during the event.● Purpose of the Seasonal OfferingThe seasonal offering intends to make high-quality architectural ventilation systems more accessible for all customers planning on preparing for winter renovations, holiday gatherings, and a new year interior design refresh.Why This Is Ventiques’ Biggest Event● Largest Website-Wide PromotionThe Holiday Savings Event is Ventiques’ largest website-wide event and differs from other seasonal promotions due to its wide product range and tremendous value.● No Restrictions or ExclusionsUnlike traditional limited-time deals or category-based sales which is offered throughout the year, this year-end seasonal promotion has no restrictions or exclusions; therefore, every ventilation system – regardless of style, size, species, finish, or configuration – will automatically qualify for a discount when you enter promo code SNOW20 at checkout.● Full Collection IncludedThe 2025 Holiday Savings Event is a collection of all things Ventique, including an entire portfolio of metal floor vents, wood floor vents , and flush-mount venting systems – all crafted with great precision and care.● Budget-Friendly Upgrade OpportunityWith a discount sitewide, it offers customers a great way to upgrade their ventilation systems without sacrificing their renovation budgets, especially useful as we approach the year-end planning period.What’s Included: Full Sitewide Discount Details● Sitewide Discount on Every ProductDuring Ventiques’ Discount Days, customers are encouraged to take advantage of a sitewide discount on the entire Ventiques product line.● Handcrafted and Specialty Vent OptionsIn addition to traditional metal vents, the Holiday Savings Event includes handcrafted wood vents, flush-mount and decorative vents, return air grilles, and custom sizes! More venting options are available through Ventiques, including new releases, specialty configurations, and ADA-compliant products, which are also eligible for the discount.● Maximum Savings for All HomeownersThe Discount Days event will help ensure that all homeowners searching for sleek, modern metal vents or warm, natural wood vents can take advantage of maximum savings on Ventiques’ finest craftsmanship during the holiday season!Premium Metal Floor Vents – The Perfect Fusion of Strength and Modern Design:The Metal Floor Vent collection at Ventique has long been a customer favorite. The brand's product portfolio has a flagship item, the Architectural Flush Mount Metal Vents , and is reputedly durable, contemporary, and precise in engineering. It offers a unique blend of strength, sleekness, and versatility for architectural applications. All of Ventiques metal floor vents are made from sustainable, corrosion-resistant, performance-oriented metals, designed for residential and commercial use, and feature an excellent finish explicitly engineered to withstand everyday wear and tear.Premium Metal Floor Vents: Where Sustainability & Performance Meet Top Interior Quotient & Modernity● Premium Craftsmanship & Modern FinishesAs mentioned above, all metal vents produced by Ventiques are made from top-quality aluminum, which will last for many years of daily use. Each company's standard finish is available in a variety of colors and styles, from Midnight Black and Brushed Nickel to Arctic White and Brushed Aluminum, which work with multiple interior decor themes, including Scandinavian Minimalist and Modern Industrial. All of the grille pattern designs created by Ventiques were engineered for optimal airflow distribution while maintaining the same overall design aesthetic.● Top Metal Vent Styles for Winter RemodelsDuring the winter months, metal vents are among the most popular choices for remodels due to their extreme durability and consistency. Kitchen (or Entryway) and Floor Flush-Mount Metal Vents are commonly utilized for modern hardwood flooring systems. Architectural Flush Mount Metal Vents are also an excellent choice for fast retrofitting and limited space. During winter months, Midnight Black is the preferred finish for its clean, modern look, which coordinates with darker or richer holiday decorations.Strong, stylish, and versatile, Ventiques’ Metal Floor Vents are extremely popular. In addition to their aesthetic advantages, Metal Floor Vents have:• Exceptional durability for areas experiencing heavy foot traffic and Handicap accessible.• Corrosion-resistant materials suitable for installation in multiple environments.• Improved airflow through optimally patterned grille designs.• A wide range of aesthetic options; examples include: kitchens, living areas, entryways, and offices.As such, Metal Floor Vents are a preferred finish option for most new construction projects. Due to their durable, long-term quality and neutral appearance, Ventiques’ metal floor vents are among the best-selling items within the Ventiques product range year-round.Custom and Warm Wood Floor Vents:Ventiques manufacturers manufacture Premium Wood Floor Vents for homeowners who desire a warm, natural look to their homes. Wood floor vents are available in species such as oak, maple, walnut, and cherry. Wood floor vents can be stained to blend with the surrounding, existing-style materials or the room's atmosphere by applying an appropriate tint or finish. A wood vent that matches an existing wood floor really well creates an appearance of continuity and high levels of skill when done correctly.Ventiques Wood Floor Vents feature these benefits:● Seamless Integration with Hardwood Floors● Customizable Finishes & Stains● Lightweight & Durable● Flush-Mount Options● Use of Refinished Floors during RenovationIn many cases, wood vents are preferred over other types because most homeowners want to keep their homes natural yet beautiful with well-made wooden products.● Beauty of Natural Wood VentsHandcrafted Natural Wood Vents are constructed with great care. If you choose to purchase a Wooden Vent from our company, you can be assured that we have sourced only the highest quality hardwoods available on the market today, and all lumber grades are first-class.• Customization & Design ApplicationsVentiques' vents can be customized for size, species, and stain to create an exact match for each type of flooring that a homeowner or designer may have. This feature is mainly used for projects that require flush-mount wooden vents, which have become popular in more contemporary and farmhouse-style homes. However, for quick maintenance or when time is limited, the drop-in style vent will continue to serve its purpose as a fast, straightforward method of installation or renovation.What Makes People Choose VENTIQUES:● Innovative Design History and QualityVentiques is built on a tradition of craftsmanship, design intelligence, and ongoing innovation. All vents are not only engineered from decades of woodworking and metalworking traditions, but also include the most advanced engineering techniques available today.● Modern Aesthetic Meets Functional ExcellenceVentique vents are designed for maximum airflow efficiency while maintaining an elegant and visually stimulating silhouette that complements luxury homes.● Reliable Products for Designers and BuildersVentiques durable, easy-to-install, and consistently designed products have been relied on by designers and builders across the United States for successful multi-vent projects.Why Renovations Occur During Winter:Renovations are occurring during the winter because most homeowners have many days when they are home for extended periods, giving them time for renovations and holiday shopping. Most of these homeowners want to prepare for New Year’s Day in advance.Benefits of Installing New Vents in Winter:Installing new vents during the winter can make it easier for the Homeowner(s) to improve airflow, establish a comfortable setting, and VIRTUALLY enhance the energy efficiency of their HVAC equipment.How to Participate in Ventiques Holiday Sale:● Choosing the Right Vent TypeWhen participating in this sale, the first thing you need to know is which type of vent you want.● Material Options and FinishesAfter that, as a customer, choose your vent type. You will have the option between wood/metal, as well as multiple finishes such as brushed, satin, polished, and several different sizes to select from when purchasing Vents.● Applying the Discount CodeAfter choosing the vent type, finish, and size that best suit your home, customers add the vent style selected to the cart/GMA and apply coupon code SNOW20 at checkout for a discount on eligible items.Additional Considerations for Homeowners● Appearance Differences Between Wood and MetalAdditionally, a customer should consider the appearance of the wood vs. metal vents they are considering when selecting which interrupt to choose.The two types of vents will have a very different appearance in the home.● Measuring for Proper FitCustomers should measure existing vent openings to ensure their new vent fits properly.Value and Customer Support● Savings Through the SNOW20 PromotionThe SNOW20 promotion not only covers a large part of the cost of premium venting craftsmanship, but also opens new windows for holiday shoppers to access more upscale materials.● Enhanced Customer Experience by VentiquesVentiques will provide an improved customer experience with quick response times, shipping updates, and dedicated Holiday assistance.Ventiques Customers Highly Recommend ItAlan S., a Ventiques client, commented, "This floor register, made from Cherry Wood, is gorgeous. The wood cover matches my cherry cabinets perfectly. I wish it were finished."According to Stephen F., another Ventiques client, "The Original Ventique Breeze is a very stylish and contemporary floor vent with a damper and is designed to be installed flush with the floor."According to Charles F.-M.T., another Ventiques client, "Thanks for helping me with this order. I am very excited about the new colors! Good work on the part of the Ventiques team!"According to Bruce K.-H.O., a Ventiques client, "I installed new porcelain tile throughout my house, and now I have three Ventiques vents installed in my home. They look beautiful!"About Ventiques:Ventiques supplies high-quality wood and metal ventilation products, including ceiling vents, wall/floor vents, and general vents, for both residential and commercial clients. Given that the majority of their products are designed for flush mounting, they want their clients to achieve a very pleasing look without sacrificing durability. They have a diverse clientele, including homeowners, contractors, interior designers, and builders, who want a high-end, unique way to add ventilation to their spaces. When you purchase any of our products from Ventiques, you can be assured that you will receive a product that is exquisitely crafted, with a beautiful finish, and will last for many years to come.● Company History & StoryVentiques is located in the United States. Don, a veteran of the flooring industry, established the company with years of experience accumulated during his time in the industry. From personal experience with his niece's challenge following a traumatic automobile incident, Ventiques has created the best possible flush-mount floor vent that works harmoniously with all types of flooring. The company has now evolved and developed a line of products that are both safe and valuable for people with physical disabilities. They have created several different types of vents: Avalanche, Breeze, Forest, Tornado & Canyon lines. The entire product line is intended for residential and professional installation and is recognized for its strength, style, and utility.● Ventique's Mission Statement and Quality FocusVentique has a clear philosophy on innovative styling, premium materials, and practical products. Ventique's Vents are made of powder-coated aluminum, which is not subject to warping, bending, shattering, or corroding with time, unlike many other materials. The goal at Ventique is to create products that contribute to the overall design of a residence or commercial establishment's exterior and interior, while providing a high-quality, safe solution for consumers.● Quotation from Leadership at Ventiques“The holiday event is an award to customers for their loyalty and also to show respect for the artistry of our craftsman,” stated a representative from Ventiques. “With the increased emphasis that homeowners are placing on the details of design, our Vent collection of wood and metal products is unique because it provides a combination of function with elegance and harmony with architectural design, making the SNOW20 Discount a way to offer customers the opportunity to purchase premium items without having to make compromises.”Easy Navigation/Shopping Experience for All Customers:To make the Ventiques online shopping experience straightforward for customers, customers can easily see different product types by material and finish, as well as by style and installation method. By using the available categories, they can easily find the product(s) that work best with their flooring and the home's interior design elements.The following are some of the features available on Ventique's website:• Quality product images in high resolution• Detailed measurement and installation guidelines• Choice of finish options for proper matching• Authentic, verifiable customer feedback• Responsive support to resolve customer inquiriesReasons Why This Holiday Season Is Important to Homeowners and Interior DesignersThe benefits of Ventique's Holiday Sale are:• Provide Affordable Upgrades to homeowners' seasonal renovation Projects. It also brings in fresh interior elements to their homes for holiday entertaining• Provide Designers an opportunity to obtain the highest quality merchandise at discounted prices for upcoming design projects.In a marketplace where attention to detail establishes premium-quality interiors, the ability to upgrade to new vents at reduced rates is welcomed by many buyers.Promotion Details:The 2025 Holiday Savings Event includes:● 20% off all products sitewide● Promo code: SNOW20● Dates: December 2, 2025 – January 7, 2026● Available exclusively at: https://ventiques.com/ The discount applies automatically at checkout when the code is entered.To learn more, visit https://ventiques.com/ Media ContactVentiques – Media RelationsMinnesota, USAEmail: Nick@ventiques.com

