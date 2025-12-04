Vera Solutions Partners with Anthropic, as AI provider launches Claude for Nonprofits

Vera Solutions partners with Anthropic to support the global launch of Claude for Nonprofits, expanding access to safe, powerful AI tools across the social sector.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthropic today launched Claude for Nonprofits, a specialized product designed to improve access to advanced AI technology for mission-driven organizations. Vera Solutions, a global leader in data and technology solutions for nonprofits, will play a leading role in the sector-wide rollout of this initiative as one of four inaugural strategic implementation partners.The launch of Claude for Nonprofits represents a significant step toward making enterprise-grade AI accessible to even more organizations. With accessible pricing, nonprofit-specific integrations, and dedicated implementation support, Anthropic is enabling social impact organizations to leverage frontier AI capabilities to advance their missions."Vera has spent years helping nonprofits build robust data systems. Now, as a Claude systems integrator, we're integrating AI into nonprofit workflows to help organizations measure what matters, learn faster, and scale impact more effectively," said Zak Kaufman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vera Solutions.Claude for Nonprofits provides mission-driven organizations with robust security, custom data retention policies, audit logs, and role-based access controls at accessible pricing explicitly designed for the nonprofit sector. The platform includes pre-built connectors to nonprofit-specific tools such as Benevity, Blackbaud, and Candid, enabling integration with existing workflows and reducing implementation barriers.Vera Solutions joins Slalom, Idealist Consulting, and The Bridgespan Group as Anthropic’s four inaugural strategic integration partners, bringing deep expertise in supporting humanitarian organizations, international development agencies, and grantmakers. Vera Solutions’ 15+ years of experience implementing technology and data solutions for global nonprofits, foundations, and UN agencies positions them uniquely to guide organizations through successful AI strategy, implementation, and adoption."We're thrilled to have Vera Solutions as one of our first implementation partners for Claude for Nonprofits with their extensive experience supporting nonprofits globally. We're looking forward to working together in the coming years to help drive AI adoption across the nonprofit sector," said Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments.Vera Solutions will provide comprehensive Claude support and enablement services to organizations, including use-case development and prioritization, roadmapping, piloting, training, and change management services, as well as broader AI strategy consulting to support nonprofits' AI adoption to save time and deliver more impact. By launching a dedicated nonprofit service with accessible pricing and specialized implementation partners, Anthropic is democratizing access to advanced AI capabilities for mission-driven organizations worldwide.Organizations interested in learning more about Claude for Nonprofits and Vera Solutions' implementation services can visit https://verasolutions.org/claude-for-nonprofits/ or contact Katrina Seidel, VP Business Development, kseidel@verasolutions.org.About Vera SolutionsVera Solutions is a leading global tech-for-good solutions provider and Certified B Corporation working to amplify the impact of the social sector using cloud and mobile technology. Vera works with nonprofits, foundations, impact investors, social enterprises, and UN agencies to deliver solutions that save time, money, and headaches. Since 2010, Vera has served more than 450 organizations across 150+ countries globally, with solutions used to manage over $12.5bn of programs and grants.About AnthropicAnthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com Media ContactKatrina Seidel, VP Business Development, kseidel@verasolutions.org

