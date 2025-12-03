Ziba Med Spa, Los Angeles, Announces “12 Days of Christmas” Holiday Promotions

Ziba Med Spa, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ziba Med Spa has announced its upcoming “12 Days of Christmas” promotions, a seasonal campaign offering daily specials on aesthetic and wellness services throughout December. Each promotion will be available on a specific day, with a final opportunity on December 22nd 2025 for clients to purchase any offer they may have missed earlier in the month.The campaign begins on December 4 with an offer on IV therapy, followed on December 5 by a hair restoration promotion that includes reduced pricing on PRP hair treatments and hair growth products.On December 8, the clinic will feature the Ziba Glow Facial, a one-hour treatment that uses ZO Skin Health products and includes the Stimulator Peel, a gentle peel intended to brighten the skin with no downtime. The facial also incorporates a lymphatic massage designed to support circulation and reduce puffiness. It is suitable for all skin types and is customized using the clinic’s complimentary 3D skin analysis to address individual concerns related to brightness, clarity and overall skin condition.On December 9, the focus will shift to VI Chemical Peels for the face or body.December 10 is dedicated to ZO Skin Health, a medical-grade skincare line developed by dermatologists and known for its evidence-based treatment systems. Ziba Med Spa stocks the full ZO Skin Health range and will offer holiday bundle pricing presented in limited-edition packaging.On December 11, clients will have access to a special on Xeomin, and on December 12 the clinic will offer a filler promotion designed for individuals seeking facial volume enhancement.The following week continues the seasonal lineup, beginning on December 15 with a microneedling package featuring PDRN and exosomes.On December 16, Ziba Med Spa will promote CO2 laser treatments for facial rejuvenation, followed on December 17 by a microneedling with PRP offer.December 18 will focus on NAD+ injections for clients seeking energy and cellular support, and on December 19 the clinic will feature a promotion on CO2 vaginal rejuvenation.All twelve daily promotions will be made available again on December 22, allowing clients a final opportunity to purchase any offer they were unable to secure on its designated date.According to Ziba Med Spa, the seasonal series reflects client interest in medically supervised aesthetic and wellness treatments during the holiday period. “We see the holiday season as an opportunity for clients to invest in treatments they may have been considering throughout the year,” said Dima Hamzeh , Ziba’s Director of Operations. “Offering a new promotion each day gives clients flexibility, and the final day ensures they do not miss out on a treatment that suits their needs.”The full schedule of offers will be available on Ziba Med Spa’s website on December 3rd 2025. Each promotion is redeemable only on its assigned date, with the exception of the December 22 finale.“Our goal is to provide safe, evidence-based treatments while giving clients access to seasonal pricing on services across multiple areas of care,” said Dr. Michael Eshaghian, founder of Ziba Med Spa. “We look forward to supporting individuals who want to improve their wellbeing heading into the new year.”About Ziba Med SpaZiba Med Spa is a physician-led medical aesthetics and wellness practice based in Los Angeles, offering non-surgical cosmetic services including injectables, CO2 rejuvenation, chemical peels, hormone therapy, microneedling, PRP, IV therapy and non-invasive vaginal rejuvenation. The practice is led by Dr. Michael Eshaghian, a board-certified OB/GYN.

