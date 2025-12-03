VIVID Launches MENA/Africa's First AR Menu for Restaurants

See before you order — VIVID’s AR menu revolutionizes dining. Transform menus into experiences Step into the future

CASABLANCA, CASABLANCA-SETTAT, MOROCCO, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connext Agency today launched VIVID, Africa's first Augmented Reality (AR) menu platform that transforms static QR code menus into immersive "See Before You Order" experiences for restaurants.In an industry where 68% of diners hesitate due to unclear portion sizes and plating, VIVID bridges the imagination gap. Customers scan a restaurant's QR code, point their smartphone camera at the table, and photorealistic 3D models of dishes instantly appear in their real environment – revealing exact scale, vibrant plating, fresh ingredients, and mouthwatering details before a single order is placed.​"VIVID doesn't just digitize menus; it makes them come alive," said Achraf, Founder of Connext Agency. "Restaurants lose billions annually to ordering uncertainty. Our AR platform increases average order value by letting customers visualize their perfect meal, while giving owners powerful tools to manage multilingual menus, track performance, and process orders commission-free."​Key Features Transforming Restaurant Operations:AR "See Before You Order": Lifelike 3D dish models project onto any table surface via standard smartphone cameras – no apps required. Customers see realistic portions, garnishes, and steam rising from hot plates.​Multilingual Digital Menus: Stunning dish cards in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic with high-res photos, chef stories, allergen warnings, and nutrition breakdowns for global guests.​Zero-Commission Ordering: Seamless dine-in, takeaway, and delivery orders route directly to restaurant dashboards and WhatsApp notifications – outperforming Glovo and Cartway.ma with transparent earnings.Smart Management Dashboard: Real-time analytics on top-selling dishes, revenue trends, and customer preferences; instant updates to prices, availability, and weekend specials.​Tiered Plans for Every Restaurant:SLATE: Essential digital menus + basic ordering (perfect for casual eateries)EXPERIENCE: Full AR visualization + advanced analyticsSIGNATURE: Premium support with dedicated account management for high-volume venues​Targeting Morocco's 50,000+ restaurants and expanding across MENA/Africa, VIVID arrives at a pivotal moment. Restaurant tech adoption surged 240% post-pandemic, yet AR remains untapped. Early pilots report 28% higher order values and 40% faster table turnover from confident diners.​Unlike basic QR menus or high-commission aggregators, VIVID empowers restaurants as digital storefront owners. "We're not another delivery app taking 30% cuts," Achraf emphasized. "VIVID puts restaurants in control with technology as sophisticated as their cuisine."​Availability & Next StepsVIVID is live for Moroccan restaurants with regional expansion planned for Q1 2026. Interested owners can book demos at vivid.connext.ma or WhatsApp +212-638380057. Introductory pricing offers 1 month free for the first 20 signups.About Connext AgencyConnext Agency builds future-proof digital solutions for Africa's hospitality leaders, blending AR innovation with practical SaaS tools that drive measurable revenue growth.Media Contact:Achraf El katiri, Founder & CEOConnext AgencyEmail: contact@connext.maPhone: +212-638-380057Website: vivid.connext.ma​

