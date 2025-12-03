Reozom Unveils Reozom One, a Unified Operating System for Real Estate

Reozom flow - automated listing process Reozom flat fee model Reozom listing process

Reozom One unifies listings, automation, digital identity, and partner services into a single platform designed to streamline real estate transactions.

Reozom One is the next evolution of our mission—transforming fragmented real estate workflows into one unified, automated system that accelerates transactions for everyone.” — Justin Tibble, CEO

PORT HURON, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reozom, a long-standing real estate technology company serving Michigan and Florida since 2008, today announced the upcoming launch of Reozom One, a unified operating ecosystem designed to modernize every step of the real estate transaction lifecycle. Building on more than a decade of flat-fee MLS success, Reozom One introduces a comprehensive platform that integrates listings, automation, digital identity, workflows, and a partner marketplace—transforming how agents, sellers, buyers, and service providers interact in today’s rapidly evolving market.

For years, Reozom has empowered homeowners with an affordable, transparent way to list their properties without paying traditional 5–6% commissions. Thousands of sellers have relied on the platform to syndicate listings, communicate with buyers and agents, schedule showings, and manage offers—all while retaining more of their home equity. This foundation, paired with a strong reputation in Michigan and Florida, positioned Reozom as one of the most trusted flat-fee real estate platforms in the region.

But now, the company is taking its next major step forward. - Reozom One: A Unified Operating System for Real Estate

Reozom One is engineered to solve one of the industry’s biggest challenges: fragmentation. Real estate transactions require dozens of steps, multiple disconnected systems, re-entered data fields, and countless manual tasks across MLS platforms, lenders, insurers, title companies, and property managers.

Reozom One aims to eliminate this friction through three integrated product pillars:

1. Reozom Flow — Multi-State Listing + Expansion Engine

Reozom Flow will offer plug-and-play MLS compatibility, enabling Reozom to expand into new states quickly while giving agents automated listing tools. Instead of manual data entry across multiple MLS systems, Flow standardizes the listing process, ensuring accuracy and compliance in each region.

2. Reozom Connect — Marketplace for Real Estate Partners

Connect will serve as a centralized partner directory for mortgage lenders, insurers, home warranty providers, inspectors, photographers, and other service professionals. Consumers will be able to request quotes directly from their Reozom dashboard, while partners gain high-intent referrals. This creates recurring revenue streams for Reozom through marketplace partnerships.

3. EUNO ID — Digital Identity and One-Click Applications

EUNO will power verified profiles for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Through digital identity, users can complete mortgage applications, lease applications, renewals, and compliance steps with a single click. Instead of long forms and repeated document uploads, EUNO pre-fills authenticated data from the user’s profile. This improves speed, reduces errors, and accelerates deal cycles.

Together, these three components create the Reozom One ecosystem—a system designed not just to support transactions but to orchestrate them intelligently.

The Market Need

The U.S. real estate sector remains heavily dependent on manual workflows. Even as technology platforms emerge, most tools solve only a fraction of the process. Agents still navigate multiple portals for MLS entries, document creation, showings, compliance, screening, and financing. Consumers are often frustrated by repetitive forms, delayed communication, and inconsistent experiences.

Industry analysts estimate that more than 90% of real estate workflows are still manual, creating inefficiencies that cost time, money, and lost opportunities. The lack of a unified system leaves room for errors, slower closings, and limited scalability.

Reozom One directly addresses these gaps by offering:

A single source of truth for identity and documentation

Automated workflows that reduce redundant tasks

A centralized marketplace that connects all required service providers

A scalable infrastructure enabling rapid statewide and nationwide expansion

Positioning Reozom for Nationwide Growth

For investors, Reozom One represents a powerful growth engine. While Reozom has already demonstrated long-term traction in Michigan and Florida, the company’s new model allows for exponential expansion through licensing partnerships and plug-and-play technology.

The rollout strategy includes:

Phase 1 — Strengthening Existing Markets

Reozom is enhancing its presence in Michigan and Florida through improved SEO, marketing, and paid advertising strategies. With more than 11,000 registered agents currently using Reozom for communication, showings, and offers, the foundation for greater adoption is strong.

Phase 2 — Launching Marketplace Partnerships

Reozom Connect will begin with a manual partner-referral process, enabling immediate marketplace revenue. Over time, this will evolve into a full portal with partner dashboards, lead tracking, and analytics.

Phase 3 — Expanding into New States

Reozom plans to grow into at least five additional states using a broker-of-record model, creating a partner structure at the county level to ensure licensing compliance and distribution.

Phase 4 — White-Label Plug-and-Play Solutions

Once the infrastructure is fully developed, Reozom will offer a white-label version of its platform to other real estate teams and brokerages.

Phase 5 — Release of EUNO ID (V1)

EUNO will introduce seamless identity verification, mortgage and lease applications, and automated workflows—unlocking new revenue possibilities and attracting larger partner networks.

Phase 6 — Full Nationwide Scale

With a unified platform and proven acquisition strategies, Reozom can expand to all 50 states.

Why Reozom One Is Attractive to Investors

Reozom One introduces multiple high-margin revenue streams, including:

Flat-fee listing revenue

SaaS subscriptions for agents

Marketplace referral fees

Automation fees for mortgage and lease applications

API access fees for financial partners

Unlike traditional real estate models, Reozom’s technology-driven approach does not depend on heavy operational overhead. Each new state can be launched with significantly reduced time, cost, and regulatory friction.

Moreover, Reozom is not starting from zero. It is building on:

15+ years of brand credibility

Thousands of historical listings

Proven customer satisfaction

Existing revenue in Michigan and Florida

A large agent network already interacting with the system

These strengths significantly reduce risk and enhance market readiness.

A Vision for the Future of Real Estate

“Reozom One represents the evolution of our mission,” said Justin Tibble, CEO of Reozom. “We started by helping sellers save money and take control of their listings. Now we’re building the operating system that connects listings, partners, and automation into one seamless experience.”

Reozom invites investors, partners, and media to learn more about the future of real estate automation by visiting www.reozom.com

Reozom One - we are progressing

