Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Floating Offshore Market 2025

The Business Research Company's Floating Offshore Wind Power Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Floating Offshore Wind Power market is dominated by a mix of global energy leaders and regional renewable energy innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced turbine designs, integrated floating platforms, and efficient installation & maintenance solutions to strengthen market presence and optimize energy output. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and investment prospects in the rapidly expanding offshore wind sector

Which Market Player Is Leading the Floating Offshore Wind Power Market?

According to our research, Equinor ASA led global sales in 2024 with a 9% market share. The Equinor division of the company is partially involved in the floating offshore wind power, provides the development and operations, including the Hywind technology platform for deep-water installations. The company provides engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services for floating wind farms, along with project development and operational management. Equinor's floating wind portfolio includes semi-submersible foundation technologies and integrated offshore wind power solutions for commercial-scale deployment.

How Concentrated Is the Floating Offshore Wind Power Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 41% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s high capital intensity, complex engineering requirements, and the need for proven offshore expertise and financial resilience. Leading companies such as Equinor, Ørsted, Shell, BP, and RWE dominate through large-scale project portfolios, proprietary floating foundation technologies, and strategic partnerships with turbine manufacturers and marine contractors, while smaller developers focus on early-stage or regional demonstration projects. As governments expand renewable energy targets and commercialization accelerates, consolidation, joint ventures, and strategic collaborations are expected to further strengthen the leadership of these major players in the global floating offshore wind power market.

• Leading companies include:

o Equinor ASA (9%)

o Ørsted A/S (5%)

o Vestas Wind Systems A/S (5%)

o GE Vernova (4%)

o Siemens Energy AG (Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA) (4%)

o RWE AG (4%)

o Total energies se (3%)

o BW Ideal (3%)

o Saipem S.p.A. (3%)

o Aker Solutions ASA (Mainstream Renewable Power) (3%)

Request a free sample of the Floating Offshore Wind Power Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=21977&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Equinor ASA, Ørsted A/S, Northland Power Inc., DP Energy Group Ltd., RWE AG, BW Ideol AS, American Offshore Energy, LLC (AOE), ECO TLP Ltd., Octopus Energy Generation Ltd., Principle Power, Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Avangrid, Inc., and Excipio Energy, Inc. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Ocean Winds (OW), China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Goldwind), Guangdong Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Mingyang Smart Energy), Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Electric), China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), CSSC Haizhuang Windpower Co., Ltd. (CSSC Haizhuang), Japan Blue Energy Co., Ltd. (JB Energy), Toda Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), Sumitomo Corporation, TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc., JERA Co., Inc., Marubeni Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Ørsted A/S, Korea Floating Wind Co., Ltd. (KF Wind), Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd., SK E&S Co., Ltd., Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. — DSME), Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), CS Wind Corporation, and POSCO E&C (POSCO Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.) are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: EDF Renouvelables (EDF Renewables), Ocean Winds (OW), Saitec Offshore Technologies, S.A., iberblue Wind, Equinor ASA, Ørsted A/S, Iberdrola, S.A., EDF Renewables (Électricité de France Renewables), Shell plc, totalenergies SE, Principle Power, Inc., BW Ideol SA, Hexicon AB, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP), Ocean Winds (OW), and Technip Energies N.V are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Dynamic Cable Designs For Deepwater Durability is transforming development of advanced dynamic subsea cable systems.

• Example: Prysmian Group 245 kV (kilovolt) HVAC (high voltage alternating current) dynamic cable system (March 2025) assist in floating offshore wind farms.

• It supports deep-water export cable requirements while delivering superior mechanical performance, high resistance and enhanced reliability for floating offshore wind projects.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Investing in advanced floating foundation and mooring technologies to improve efficiency and reduce installation costs.

• Forming strategic partnerships and joint ventures to accelerate project development and expand global presence.

• Enhancing supply chain localization and port infrastructure to strengthen regional manufacturing capabilities.

• Integrating digital monitoring and predictive maintenance systems to optimize turbine performance and reduce operational downtime.

Access the detailed Floating Offshore Wind Power Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/floating-offshore-wind-power-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.