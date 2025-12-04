Forestry Software Global Market Report 2025_Segments Forestry Software Global Market Report 2025 Forestry Software Global Market Report 2025_Regional

The Business Research Company's Forestry Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $2.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Forestry Software Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the software products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,895 billion by 2029, with forestry software to represent around 0.1% of the parent market. Within the broader information technology industry, which is expected to be $13 trillion by 2029, the forestry software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Forestry Software Market in 2029?

North America will be the largest region in the forestry software market in 2029, valued at $938 million. The market is expected to grow from $465 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the growing awareness of reforestation, and expansion of the paper industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Forestry Software Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the forestry software market in 2029, valued at $684 million. The market is expected to grow from $366 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the growing awareness of reforestation, and expansion of the paper industry.

What will be Largest Segment in the Forestry Software Market in 2029?

The forestry software market is segmented by product type into on-premises forestry software and cloud-based forestry software. The cloud-based forestry software market will be the largest segment of the forestry software market segmented by product type, accounting for 75% or $2,005 million of the total in 2029. The cloud-based forestry software market will be supported by remote access for field and office teams, real-time data sharing and updates, lower upfront costs with subscription-based pricing, automatic software updates, easy scalability to accommodate growing operations, and enhanced analytics through integrated cloud computing and storage.

The forestry software market is segmented by technology into cut-to-length, geospatial and fire detection. The geospatial market will be the largest segment of the forestry software market segmented by technology, accounting for 50% or $1,333 million of the total in 2029. The geospatial market will be supported by advanced GIS mapping, satellite and drone data integration, spatial analysis for forest planning, improved decision-making for land use, accurate terrain and biomass modeling, real-time monitoring of forest resources, and enhanced reporting for regulatory compliance and environmental assessment.

The forestry software market is segmented by application into forest management, logging management, mapwork harvester, inventory and logistics management and other applications. The inventory and logistics management market will be the largest segment of the forestry software market segmented by application, accounting for 27% or $719 million of the total in 2029. The inventory and logistics management market will be supported by real-time tracking of timber inventory, automated load reconciliation, integration with weigh scales and transportation, optimized route planning, reduction in manual recordkeeping, improved financial settlement and invoicing, and better collaboration with suppliers and partners.

What is the expected CAGR for the Forestry Software Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the forestry software market leading up to 2029 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Forestry Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global forestry software market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial forestry operations, supply chains, and sustainability reporting worldwide.

Rising Demand For Sustainable Timber - The rising demand for sustainable timber will become a key driver of growth in the forestry software market by 2029. Forestry software addresses the growing demand for sustainable timber by providing precise tracking of timber origin, growth cycles, and harvesting activities, ensuring adherence to environmental regulations and certification standards. It empowers forest managers to optimize resource utilization, streamline supply chain operations, and maintain transparency, thereby strengthening stakeholder confidence. Furthermore, it enables data-driven decision-making to drive sustainable forestry practices and reduce ecological impact. As a result, the rising demand for sustainable timber is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Rising Interest In Carbon Credit - The rising interest in carbon credit will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. Forestry software is used to accurately measure, monitor, and manage forest carbon stocks, enabling organizations to quantify carbon sequestration for carbon credit programs. By providing data on tree growth, biomass, and land-use changes, it supports verification and reporting required for carbon credit certification. This helps forestry companies and investors capitalize on rising interest in carbon markets while promoting sustainable forest management. Consequently, the rising interest in carbon credit is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Awareness Of Reforestation - The growing awareness of reforestation will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Forestry software promotes reforestation awareness by delivering precise information on forest cover, areas affected by deforestation, and ongoing replanting efforts, which can be visualized and communicated to stakeholders and the public. It allows for tracking tree growth, survival rates, and the effectiveness of reforestation projects, fostering transparency and data-driven decision-making. Moreover, the software aids in educational initiatives and reporting, emphasizing sustainable forest management and encouraging community engagement. Therefore, this growing awareness of reforestation is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The Paper Industry - The expansion of the paper industry will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029 The growth of the paper industry is fuelling demand for forestry software by necessitating more efficient management of timber resources, inventory, and supply chains to satisfy rising raw material requirements. Such software enables paper manufacturers to optimize harvesting operations, monitor wood procurement, and ensure sustainable sourcing practices. Moreover, it facilitates regulatory compliance and enhances production and logistics planning to support scalable and efficient operations. Consequently, the expansion of the paper industry is projected to contributing to a 0.2% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Forestry Software Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cloud-based forestry software market, geospatial forestry software market, and mapwork harvester software market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing adoption of digital forest management platforms, advancements in satellite and drone-based monitoring, and growing demand for data-driven decision-making in sustainable forestry operations. This surge reflects the accelerating industry’s accelerating shift toward automation, precision forestry, and real-time environmental analytics, fueling transformative growth within the broader software product industry.

The cloud-based forestry software market is projected to grow by $1,221 million, the geospatial forestry software market by $787 million, and the mapwork harvester software market by $501 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

