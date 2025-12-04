Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2025_Segments Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2025 Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2025

It will grow to $1429.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forestry And Logging Market to Surpass $1,429 billion in 2029. In comparison, the rural activities market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,283 billion by 2029, with forestry and logging to represent around 44% of the parent market. Within the broader agriculture industry, which is expected to be $16,764 billion by 2029, the forestry and logging market is estimated to account for nearly 9% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Forestry And Logging Market in 2029?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the forestry and logging market in 2029, valued at $749 billion. The market is expected to grow from $538 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the government support for reforestation programs and growing construction activity.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Forestry And Logging Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the forestry and logging market in 2029, valued at $215 billion. The market is expected to grow from $187 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the government support for reforestation programs and government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Forestry And Logging Market in 2029?

The forestry and logging market is segmented by type into logging, timber tract operations, forest nurseries and gathering of forest products. The logging market will be the largest segment of the forestry and logging market segmented by type, accounting for 87% or $1,239 billion of the total in 2029. The logging market will be supported by abundant availability of accessible timber resources near harvesting sites, mechanization and improved harvest equipment that raise productivity and lower costs, growing demand from sawmills and panel producers for roundwood feedstock, adoption of sustainable forestry certifications that open premium markets, improved road and transport infrastructure that reduces haul times, advances in harvest planning and remote sensing that optimize yield and reduce waste, and regulatory frameworks that enable licensed commercial harvesting.

The forestry and logging market is segmented by application into construction, industrial goods and other applications. The construction market will be the largest segment of the forestry and logging market segmented by application, accounting for 57% or $808 billion of the total in 2029. The construction market will be supported by steady demand for structural lumber and engineered wood products in residential and commercial building, increasing use of wood in sustainable and low-carbon construction, standards and codes being updated to permit taller wood buildings, procurement preferences for certified and locally sourced timber in public projects, development of prefabrication and modular timber systems that boost volume buying, and long-term housing and infrastructure pipelines that provide predictable off-take for forest operators.

What is the expected CAGR for the Forestry And Logging Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the forestry And logging Market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Forestry And Logging Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global forestry and logging market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial practices, supply chains, and sustainability outcomes worldwide.

Growing Construction Activity - The growing construction activity will become a key driver of growth in the AI visual inspection system market by 2029. As global construction accelerates, demand for timber as a key building material will rise accordingly. This trend will push forestry and logging companies to boost supply, enhance harvesting efficiency, and strengthen their distribution networks. Additionally, the growing alignment between wood usage in construction and sustainability objectives will further solidify timber’s importance in the sector. Over time, forestry is likely to become a more strategic industry, closely linked to infrastructure development and attracting greater investment in sustainable harvesting practices to ensure the long-term availability of wood for construction needs. As a result, the growing construction activity is anticipated to contributing to a 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth of Modular and Prefabricated Housing - The growth of modular and prefabricated housing will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. These construction methods rely heavily on high-quality, consistent wood products such as engineered timber and prefabricated panels. To meet this rising demand, forestry operations will need to deliver timber that meets more rigorous standards for quality and precision, while ensuring a stable and continuous supply of raw materials to manufacturers. This shift will open up new opportunities for logging companies to provide premium-grade timber and will encourage stronger collaboration between the forestry and construction sectors to better align timber production with specific building requirements. Consequently, the growth of modular and prefabricated housing is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Strong Demand from Woodcraft and Furniture Manufacturing - The strong demand from woodcraft and furniture manufacturing will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. As interest in furniture and handcrafted wood products continues to rise, the need for specialty timber with distinct qualities will grow. In response, logging companies will be encouraged to diversify tree cultivation, enhance forest management practices, and increase supply chain transparency to meet evolving consumer preferences and sustainability standards. This trend will open new market opportunities for high-value wood types beyond traditional construction timber and promote innovation in sustainable sourcing and certification, helping to build consumer trust in wood-based products. Therefore, this strong demand from woodcraft and furniture manufacturing is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Government Support for Reforestation Programs - The government support for reforestation programs will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029 Increased backing for reforestation initiatives will expand managed forest areas, helping to secure a long-term wood supply while easing pressure on natural forests. This support will promote sustainable forestry practices, attract greater investment into the sector, and strengthen the industry's alignment with environmental and climate objectives. Additionally, such programs will enhance the industry's reputation by demonstrating a commitment to ecological sustainability. They will also contribute to more stable supply chains by mitigating risks associated with deforestation and resource scarcity. Consequently, the government support for reforestation programs is projected to contributing to a 0.3% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Forestry And Logging Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the logging market and construction-linked forestry and logging market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $642 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising global demand for sustainable timber, expanding infrastructure and housing projects, and technological advancements in forest management and logging equipment. This surge reflects the accelerating integration of mechanized and digital forestry solutions, including automation, GPS-enabled harvesting, and AI-based forest monitoring, fueling transformative growth within the broader rural activities industry.

The logging market is projected to grow by $379 billion, and the construction-linked forestry and logging market by $263 billion over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

