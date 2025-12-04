Video Monetization Platform Market to Reach $17.19 Billion by 2029 with 17.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The market size for video monetization platforms has seen quick expansion in the past years. The growth is projected to continue, with the market value estimated to increase from $7.72 billion in 2024 to $9.08 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The notable growth during the historic timeframe comes from factors such as soaring demand for online video content, increase in spending on digital advertising, more people adopting streaming platforms, the expansion of broadband internet reach, and a shifting consumer preference towards on-demand media.

The market for video monetization platforms is projected to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, reaching $17.20 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This surge during the prediction period can be linked to various factors such as the emergence of more monetization opportunities for content creators, increased investment in video technology infrastructure, higher use of mobile video consumption, the growth of cloud-based video platforms, and the growing need for personalized content experiences. Significant trends expected during the forecast period encompass advancements in video encoding and delivery technology, AI-based content recommendations, innovations in interactive and shoppable videos, research and developments in cloud streaming solutions, as well as technological integration with social media platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Video Monetization Platform Market?

The anticipated growth of the video monetization platform market is being driven by the escalating demand for online video streaming. Online video streaming, which allows the transfer of video content over the internet in real time eliminating the need for users to download the complete file, is gaining traction due to its convenience. It offers users the flexibility to access varied content anytime and from any location without depending on downloads or physical media. Video monetization platforms facilitate online video streaming, allowing content creators and service providers to generate revenue from advertisements, subscriptions, and pay-per-view models, while also effectively managing and tracking audience engagement. For example, in December 2023, it was reported by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), a government agency based in Australia, that online video services maintained their dominance in viewing preferences throughout 2023. Compared to 2022, there was a notable increase in viewers who engaged with paid subscription streaming services (from 59% to 66%), user-generated or short-form video platforms (from 44% to 57%), and free-to-air (FTA) catch-up TV and streaming services (from 38% to 43%). Consequently, this rising demand for online video streaming is fueling the expansion of the video monetization platform market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Video Monetization Platform Market?

Major players in the Video Monetization Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Kaltura Inc.

• Dailymotion SA

• JW Player

• Muvi LLC

• Wowza Media Systems LLC

• Uscreen

• Zype Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Video Monetization Platform Sector?

Major businesses in the video monetization platform market are increasingly concentrating on integration and automation aspects, including the use of innovative monetization-forward yield engines. This assists in enhancing ad revenue, streamlining video handling procedures, bolstering user interaction, and equipping publishers with real-time analysis and total control of their monetization plans. A monetization-forward yield engine is a sophisticated, AI-infused system within a video monetization platform that real-time tweaks the positioning and cost of advertisements to significantly increase publishers' earnings. In July 2023, for instance, EX.CO, a video technology firm from the US having a focus on publishers, introduced its comprehensive online video platform (OVP) to publishers worldwide. This platform delivers a wide range of video management tools such as video player customization, content libraries, dynamic playlist generation, live feed creation, video hosting, storage, transcoding, indexing, streaming, in-depth performance analytics, data APIs for automated operations, and flawless integration with pre-existing content control systems. As a result, publishers are able to consolidate video solutions, boost workflow productivity, and offer a superior video experience on all digital pages.

How Is The Video Monetization Platform Market Segmented?

The video monetization platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Monetization Model: Advertising, Subscription, Transactional, Hybrid

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: Live Streaming, Video-On-Demand, Online Education, Gaming, Sports, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Content Creators, Broadcasters, Publishers, Enterprises, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Web Based, Mobile Applications, Desktop Applications

2) By Services: Video Hosting, Content Management, Analytics And Reporting, Payment Gateway Integration, Rights Management, Customer Support

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Video Monetization Platform Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Video Monetization Platform, North America held the position of the leading region in the previous year. It is anticipated that the fastest growing region will be Asia-Pacific during the predicted period. The report takes into account various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

