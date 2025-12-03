Angiography Devices Market Set to Reach USD 20.74 Billion by 2033, Led by North America's 41% Global Market Share

Angiography Devices Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Angiography Devices Market size is growing from USD 12.94 billion in 2024 to USD 20.74 billion by 2033, registering a steady CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2025–2033.The growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide, advancements in imaging technologies, and rising adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Angiography devices play a critical role in accurately diagnosing vascular conditions, supporting interventions such as angioplasty and stenting.Moreover, ongoing innovations in digital imaging systems, improved catheter designs, and integration with AI for enhanced image analysis are expanding clinical applications. Growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and an aging population further fuel demand for angiography devices across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics globally.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/angiography-devices-market Key Industry Developments-GE Healthcare launched the Allia IGS 8, a next-generation angiography system featuring AI-driven real-time 3D vessel mapping that reduces procedure time by 25%.- Philips expands commercial availability of LumiGuide 3D Device Guidance: On December 1, 2025, Philips made LumiGuide 3D Device Guidance more widely available in Europe and the U.S.. This navigation solution uses light and AI to guide devices without continuous X-ray, enhancing radiation safety.-GE HealthCare showcases Allia Moveo and other innovations at RSNA 2025: On December 1, 2025, GE HealthCare presented the Allia Moveo, a new image-guiding system for interventional suites with a slim, cable-free C-arm, and other innovations at RSNA 2025.-Siemens Healthineers and NVIDIA partner on Optiq AI: In November 2025, Siemens Healthineers introduced its AI-powered Optiq AI imaging chain, designed to produce high-quality, low-dose images for precise image-guided procedures.Market Growth Drivers-The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including coronary artery disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disorders, worldwide is a primary driver propelling the angiography devices market. An aging global population and lifestyle factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are increasing the demand for accurate diagnostic imaging. Angiography devices enable precise visualization of blood vessels, supporting early detection and timely interventions like angioplasty and stenting.​-Advancements in imaging technologies, including digital subtraction angiography, 3D rotational imaging, and AI-integrated systems, are significantly boosting market expansion. The shift toward minimally invasive procedures favors catheter-based angiography over traditional open surgeries, improving patient outcomes and recovery times. Integration of hybrid operating rooms, portable systems, and AI for enhanced image processing further drives adoption across cath labs and diagnostic centers.​-Rising healthcare infrastructure investments in emerging markets, favorable reimbursement policies in developed regions, and growing preference for outpatient procedures strengthen overall market growth. Innovations like computed tomography angiography (CTA) and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) offer non-invasive alternatives, while regulatory approvals for next-gen devices accelerate commercialization and clinical use globally.Segmentation Analysis-By ProductThe market is segmented into Angiography Systems, Catheters, Guidewires, Balloons, and Others. Angiography Systems dominate with the largest share due to high demand for advanced imaging platforms in cath labs and hybrid ORs. Catheters and Guidewires are essential consumables for precise navigation during procedures, while Balloons support therapeutic interventions like angioplasty. Others include contrast media, vascular closure devices, and accessories critical for procedural efficiency and patient safety.​-By TechnologyBy technology, the market includes X-Ray Angiography, Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA), and Others. X-Ray Angiography leads due to its real-time imaging accuracy in coronary and endovascular procedures, often using flat-panel detectors. MRA and CTA offer non-invasive alternatives for vascular assessment, gaining traction with AI enhancements. Others encompass emerging hybrid modalities improving diagnostic precision across applications.​-By ProcedureThe procedure segment covers Coronary Angiography, Endovascular Angiography, Neurovascular Angiography, Onco-Angiography, and Others. Coronary Angiography holds the largest share driven by high CVD prevalence and interventional needs like stenting. Endovascular and Neurovascular segments grow with minimally invasive treatments for peripheral and brain vessels. Onco-Angiography supports tumor vascularity evaluation, while Others include peripheral and renal procedures.​-By End-UserBy end-user, the market serves Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, and Others. Hospitals and Clinics command the dominant share owing to high procedure volumes, advanced infrastructure, and integrated therapeutic capabilities. Diagnostic and Imaging Centers expand with outpatient angiography demand and non-invasive tech adoption. Others include ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes focusing on trials and specialized applications.​Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=angiography-devices-market Regional Insights:-North America leads the angiography devices market with the largest share of approximately 41% in 2025, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and strong reimbursement policies in the U.S.. The presence of major players like GE Healthcare and Philips further bolsters demand for diagnostic services amid a large patient base with cardiovascular diseases.​-Asia Pacific follows as the second-largest region, exhibiting the fastest growth due to rising healthcare investments, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, and expanding access in emerging economies. This region is projected to register the highest CAGR, supported by rapid infrastructure development and growing procedure volumes.​-Europe secures a significant but smaller market share compared to North America and Asia Pacific, fueled by established healthcare systems and demand for minimally invasive procedures in countries like the UK. Ongoing expansions in angiography equipment adoption contribute to steady regional growth.Competitive Landscape-The Angiography Devices Market is highly competitive with key players like Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Terumo Medical Corporation, GE HealthCare, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Merit Medical Systems, and Cook leading the space. These companies emphasize strategic partnerships, product innovation, and advancements in AI-integrated imaging systems, hybrid cath labs, and minimally invasive catheter technologies to enhance diagnostic precision and procedural efficiency.​-Startups and emerging firms drive innovation in portable angiography solutions, 3D rotational imaging, and AI-driven image processing for real-time cardiovascular diagnostics. Investment in R&D for low-dose radiation systems, bioresorbable stents, and cloud-based platforms is intensifying to address rising demand from interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures.​-Collaborations with academic institutions, hospitals, and regulatory bodies bolster clinical trials and FDA approvals, positioning these leaders as trusted providers in a market propelled by cardiovascular disease prevalence and technological convergence.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/angiography-devices-market Conclusion:The Angiography Devices Market will continue expanding through AI-driven imaging, hybrid OR integration, and portable systems, addressing rising CVD needs. Innovations in minimally invasive tech promise better outcomes, with emerging markets accelerating global adoption.Related Reports:1. Actigraphy Sensors and PSG Devices Market - expected to reach US$2.03 billion by 20312. 