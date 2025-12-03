Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market to Reach US$ 19.4 Billion by 2031 at 6.6% CAGR | North America Leads with 38% Share

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Expected to Grow at 6.6% CAGR Through 2031, Supported by Advancements from Key Players Including AstraZeneca, Pfizer

The chronic kidney disease drugs market is growing steadily as the prevalence of kidney disorders rises and demand increases for effective treatments that improve patient outcomes” — DataM Intelligence

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market was valued at US$ 10,923.29 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19,427.41 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024–2031. Market growth is driven by the rising global prevalence of chronic kidney disease, increasing incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and growing demand for advanced therapies that slow disease progression and manage associated complications. The expanding geriatric population and improved CKD diagnosis rates are also contributing significantly to market expansion.Chronic kidney disease involves a gradual decline in kidney function, impairing the kidneys' ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. The market is witnessing increased adoption of novel therapeutics such as SGLT2 inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, and phosphate binders, which are improving patient outcomes and offering new treatment pathways. Continued advancements in personalized medicine, early detection tools, and supportive reimbursement policies are further strengthening the global CKD drugs market outlook.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/chronic-kidney-disease-drugs-market Key Highlights from the Report:The global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is expected to grow significantly due to rising prevalence of CKD driven by diabetes, hypertension, and aging populations.Key drug classes include ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, β‑blockers, diuretics, erythropoiesis‑stimulating agents, and other therapies, reflecting a broad approach to CKD management.Increasing incidence of comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension is expanding the need for long-term pharmacological treatment.Continuous innovation and regulatory approvals of novel therapies, including targeted agents, are enhancing treatment options for CKD patients.North America leads the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of CKD treatments, while other regions are expected to grow as awareness and access improve.Key SegmentsBy Drug ClassACE inhibitors hold a significant share as they remain a first-line treatment for hypertension, heart failure, and renal protection, supported by strong clinical adoption and patient compliance. Calcium channel blockers are witnessing steady growth, driven by their efficacy in managing high blood pressure, angina, and certain arrhythmias. β-blockers continue to expand due to widespread use in cardiovascular disease management, post-myocardial infarction care, and arrhythmia control. Diuretics maintain consistent demand as cost-effective solutions for fluid management, hypertension, and heart failure. Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents are growing in specialized markets for anemia management in chronic kidney disease and chemotherapy patients. Other drug classes, including vasodilators and combination therapies, contribute to overall market expansion with targeted cardiovascular interventions.By Distribution ChannelHospital pharmacies dominate as they provide direct access to critical and specialty cardiovascular medications, ensuring compliance with treatment protocols and monitoring requirements. Retail pharmacies hold a significant share due to wide geographic coverage, convenience, and OTC availability of certain antihypertensive drugs. Online pharmacies are growing rapidly with rising e-commerce adoption, home delivery convenience, and subscription-based medication management. Other channels, including government health programs and institutional procurement, continue to play a supporting role in ensuring accessibility and affordability of cardiovascular therapies.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=chronic-kidney-disease-drugs-market Regional Insights• North America – 38% driven by "high prevalence of CKD and associated risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension, advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-established reimbursement systems, and early adoption of novel kidney therapies and CKD drugs."• Europe – 30% supported by "strong public healthcare systems, rising elderly population vulnerable to kidney disease, widespread CKD screening and early diagnosis programs, and increasing use of approved nephrology drugs across major countries."• Asia-Pacific – 20% fueled by "growing burden of diabetes and hypertension, expanding access to healthcare and CKD treatments, rising awareness of kidney health, and increasing investments in nephrology care by both government and private sectors."• Latin America – 5% driven by "gradual improvements in healthcare access, increasing diagnosis of kidney diseases, and growing availability of CKD drugs in urban centers."• Middle East & Africa – 5% supported by "rising incidence of CKD risk factors, incremental expansion of nephrology care infrastructure, growing efforts to improve access to CKD medications, and increasing health awareness among patients."Key PlayersAstraZeneca Plc | Sanofi S.A | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | Kissei Pharmaceutical Co | AbbVie Inc | GlaxoSmithKline Plc | Amgen Inc | Akebia Therapeutics | Pfizer IncKey Highlights• AstraZeneca Plc – Holds an estimated 13.8% share, driven by its strong oncology and cardiovascular portfolio, global R&D investments, and strategic collaborations.• Sanofi S.A – Accounts for around 11.7% share, supported by its diversified specialty care products, strong biologics pipeline, and wide international presence.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd – Maintains approximately 12.5% share, fueled by its innovative therapies, strong diagnostics integration, and leadership in oncology treatments.• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd – Represents nearly 9.4% share, backed by its generic drugs portfolio, expanding biosimilars business, and global distribution network.• Kissei Pharmaceutical Co – Holds about 4.6% share, driven by its focus on niche therapeutic areas and steady expansion in Japan and Asia-Pacific markets.• AbbVie Inc – Accounts for around 10.3% share, supported by its immunology and oncology products, strong patent-protected portfolio, and acquisition-led growth strategies.• GlaxoSmithKline Plc – Maintains about 8.9% share, fueled by its respiratory and vaccine business units, and global consumer healthcare operations.• Amgen Inc – Holds an estimated 9.7% share, driven by its biologics and biosimilars, strong R&D pipeline, and global market expansion.• Akebia Therapeutics – Represents roughly 3.5% share, recognized for its innovative renal and metabolic therapeutics and growing presence in specialty care.• Pfizer Inc – Accounts for approximately 15.6% share, supported by its diversified pharmaceutical portfolio, leading vaccines business, and strong global commercialization network.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/chronic-kidney-disease-drugs-market Key DevelopmentsJanuary 2025: A GLP‑1 receptor agonist, previously used for type‑2 diabetes, was approved for CKD patients with diabetes, shown to reduce kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and cardiovascular complications.March 2025: HIF‑prolyl-hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF‑PHI) drugs for CKD-related anemia gained wider adoption, providing an oral alternative to injectable therapies and improving patient convenience.April 2025: Investigational therapies targeting proteinuria and inflammation-driven kidney damage, including endothelin receptor antagonists and combination therapies with SGLT2 inhibitors, advanced in clinical studies.May 2025: Non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists continued to be integrated as standard therapy for CKD, helping slow disease progression and reduce cardiovascular risk.June 2025: A novel autologous cell therapy candidate for CKD entered late-stage development under an accelerated regulatory pathway, signaling potential for regenerative treatment options.July 2025: Clinical trials for next-generation CKD therapeutics, focusing on inflammation, fibrosis, and metabolic modulation, progressed, reflecting an increasing shift toward mechanism-based treatments.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):How big is the global chronic kidney disease drugs market in terms of growth forecast?The global chronic kidney disease drugs market was valued at around US$ 10,923.29 million in 2021, with steady growth expected through the forecast period.What is the projected CAGR for the chronic kidney disease drugs market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2024–2031.What is the expected market size by 2031?The market is expected to reach approximately US$ 19,427.41 million by 2031.Which drug-class segment leads the chronic kidney disease drugs market?The Calcium Channel Blockers segment holds the largest share in the market.Which region currently dominates the chronic kidney disease drugs market?North America leads the market due to high CKD prevalence, advanced healthcare systems, and strong pharmaceutical adoption.Conclusion:The global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is expanding steadily, driven by the rising prevalence of CKD associated with increasing cases of diabetes, hypertension, and aging populations. Growing awareness, earlier diagnosis, and the development of advanced therapeutic options — including antihypertensives, SGLT2 inhibitors, and treatments for anemia and related complications — are improving disease management and strengthening market momentum.Despite this progress, several challenges remain, such as the high cost of newer therapies, potential side effects, delays in CKD detection, and competition from generics. Nonetheless, continued innovation, expanding access to care, and a stronger focus on long-term disease management indicate that CKD treatments will play an increasingly vital role in improving patient outcomes and reducing the overall healthcare burden globally.Related Reports:1. End-Stage Renal Disease Market 2. kidney stone management devices market

