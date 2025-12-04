Vacuum Interrupter Market Report Vacuum Interrupter Market Report Vacuum Interrupter Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacuum Interrupter Market to Surpass $4 billion in 2029. In comparison, the switchgear and switchboard apparatus market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $219 billion by 2029, with vacuum interrupter to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader electrical and electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,240 billion by 2029, the vacuum interrupter market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Vacuum Interrupter Market in 2029?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the vacuum interrupter market in 2029, valued at $1,676 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,183 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing integration of renewable energy and rising mining operations.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Vacuum Interrupter Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the vacuum interrupter market in 2029, valued at $708 million. The market is expected to grow from $521 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing integration of renewable energy and expanding EV charging infrastructure.

What will be Largest Segment in the Vacuum Interrupter Market in 2029?

The vacuum interrupter market is segmented by rated voltage into 0–15 kV (Kilovolts), 15–30 kV and above 30 kV. The 15–30 KV (Kilovolts) market will be the largest segment of the vacuum interrupter market segmented by rated voltage, accounting for 6% or $1,688 million of the total in 2029. The 15–30 KV (Kilovolts) market will be supported by strong demand from medium-voltage industrial applications, which are the backbone of industrial power distribution and utility secondary distribution, growing use in feeder line protection, expansion of manufacturing facilities requiring reliable power distribution, replacement of outdated air and oil circuit breakers, increasing adoption in mining and transport substations, and rising investment in medium-voltage switchgear for infrastructure projects.

The vacuum interrupter market is segmented by contact structure into flat contact, spiral contact and axial magnetic or field contact. The spiral contact market will be the largest segment of the vacuum interrupter market segmented by contact structure, accounting for 6% or $1,620 million of the total in 2029. The spiral contact market will be supported by its high performance and cost-effectiveness for a wide range of medium-voltage interrupting duties, superior arc quenching ability, rising adoption in heavy-duty industrial circuit breakers, increasing use in environments requiring longer service life, preference in sectors with frequent switching operations, demand from utilities for improved interruption performance and growing demand in medium-voltage distribution systems. Spiral contacts provide superior arc control and higher interrupting capacity, reducing contact wear. They enable frequent, reliable switching in medium-voltage systems. Their durability and low-maintenance design support efficient power distribution.

The vacuum interrupter market is segmented by application into circuit breaker, contactor, recloser, load break switch, tap changer and other applications. The circuit breaker market will be the largest segment of the vacuum interrupter market segmented by application, accounting for 6% or $1,308 million of the total in 2029. The circuit breaker market will be supported by rising demand for reliable fault protection in power distribution, growing replacement of oil and SF6 circuit breakers, expansion of utility substations worldwide, rapid urbanization driving new distribution installations, increasing need for safe and low-maintenance systems, strong adoption in industrial manufacturing facilities and advancements in medium-voltage switchgear technology. For example, in February 2024, Schneider Electric, a France-based corporation specializing in digital automation and energy management launched the SureSeT Medium Voltage switchgear in Canada, integrating the EvoPacT vacuum circuit breaker. This innovation emphasizes the trend towards compact, digitally enabled switchgear solutions in the medium-voltage segment, enhancing safety, efficiency, and digital monitoring capabilities.

The vacuum interrupter market is segmented by end-user into utilities, oil and gas, mining, transportation and other end-users. The utilities market will be the largest segment of the vacuum interrupter market segmented by end-user, accounting for 7% or $1,610 million of the total in 2029. The utilities market will be supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration (solar, wind), and improving reliability directly fuels demand for vacuum circuit breakers and reclosers, growing demand for reliable fault current protection, rising investment in renewable energy integration, expansion of rural electrification projects, replacement of aging infrastructure, increasing focus on minimizing outage duration and utilities’ grid modernization and equipment renewal. For example, in August 2025, the Electric Utility Commission in Austin, Texas approved a contract for up to US $10 million to procure vacuum interrupter switches for Austin Energy, covering both end-of-life replacements and new project installations, underscoring utilities’ efforts to enhance reliability and resilience through modern switching technologies.

What is the expected CAGR for the Vacuum Interrupter Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the vacuum interrupter market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Vacuum Interrupter Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global vacuum interrupter market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape sustainable forestry management, supply-chain traceability, and operational efficiency worldwide.

Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure - The expanding EV charging infrastructure will become a key driver of growth in the vacuum interrupter market by 2029. As the adoption of EVs accelerates, the demand for an extensive and reliable charging network intensifies. This necessitates the development of robust electrical systems capable of handling increased loads and ensuring safety. Vacuum interrupters, known for their efficiency and reliability in high-voltage applications, are integral to the protection and operation of these evolving power distribution systems. Their role in safeguarding electrical circuits against faults and ensuring uninterrupted service is becoming increasingly vital as the infrastructure expands. As a result, the expanding EV charging infrastructure is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Integration Of Renewable Energy - The increasing integration of renewable energy will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. Renewable energy systems, such as wind and solar, often introduce variability and unpredictability in power generation. To accommodate these fluctuations and maintain grid stability, advanced protection devices are essential. Vacuum interrupters provide the necessary circuit protection, ensuring that power distribution systems can handle the dynamic nature of renewable energy sources without compromising reliability. Their ability to operate efficiently in such environments makes them indispensable in the transition to a more sustainable energy landscape. Consequently, the increasing integration of renewable energy is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Mining Operations - The rising mining operations will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Mining operations require substantial power for extraction and processing activities, placing additional load on existing power grids. To accommodate this increased demand, utilities are upgrading their infrastructure, including the installation of vacuum interrupters, to enhance grid reliability and safety. These upgrades are crucial in ensuring that the power distribution systems can support the heightened energy requirements of the mining sector without compromising performance. Therefore, this rising mining operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Electricity Consumption And Grid Expansion - The rising electricity consumption and grid expansion will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029 Factors such as urbanization, industrialization and technological advancements, is prompting the expansion and modernization of power grids. This growing demand necessitates the integration of advanced protection devices to maintain system stability and reliability. Vacuum interrupters play a crucial role in safeguarding high-voltage circuits and ensuring the safe operation of the expanded grid systems. Their application is vital in accommodating the increasing energy demands while maintaining the integrity and efficiency of power distribution networks. Consequently, the rising electricity consumption and grid expansion is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Vacuum Interrupter Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the 15–30 KV (Kilovolts) vacuum interrupter market, spiral contact vacuum interrupter market, circuit breaker vacuum interrupter market and vacuum interrupter for utilities market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for high-voltage electrical protection systems, modernization of power distribution networks, and increased adoption of vacuum-based switching technologies for enhanced safety and efficiency. This surge reflects the shift toward sustainable energy infrastructure, grid reliability enhancement, and the replacement of traditional interrupters with environmentally friendly vacuum alternatives, fueling transformative expansion within the broader vacuum interrupter industry.

The vacuum interrupter for utilities market by $456 million, the 15–30 KV (Kilovolts) vacuum interrupter market is projected to grow by $415 million, the spiral contact vacuum interrupter solutions market by $388 million, circuit breaker vacuum interrupter market by $318 million and over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

