Thermal Spray Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company’s Thermal Spray Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thermal Spray market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and regional infrastructure innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced IoT platforms, integrated urban mobility solutions, and AI-driven city management systems to strengthen market presence and enhance operational efficiency. With increasing emphasis on sustainability, data security, and real-time analytics, vendors are developing comprehensive smart infrastructure frameworks to support future-ready urban ecosystems. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and long-term strategic collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Thermal Spray Market?

According to our research, OC Oerlikon (Oerlikon Metco) led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The Surface Solutions division of the company completely involved in the advanced materials and surface technologies that enhance the performance, function, and longevity of products across various industries. The Surface Solutions division includes technology brands such as Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, Oerlikon AM, Oerlikon riri, and Oerlikon Fine parts.

How Concentrated Is the Thermal Spray Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 15% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s specialized technical requirements, diverse application areas, and the presence of numerous regional service providers catering to sector-specific needs. Leading vendors such as OC Oerlikon (Oerlikon Metco), Linde plc (Praxair Surface Technologies), Bodycote, Kennametal, and Höganäs AB hold strong positions through advanced coating technologies, robust material portfolios, and long-standing industrial partnerships, while many smaller firms focus on niche applications and localized service capabilities. As demand for high-performance surface engineering solutions grows across aerospace, automotive, energy, and manufacturing sectors, the market is expected to witness increased collaboration, technology integration, and selective consolidation—further enhancing the influence of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o OC Oerlikon (Oerlikon Metco) (3%)

o Linde plc (Praxair Surface Technologies) (3%)

o Bodycote plc (1%)

o Kennametal Inc. (1%)

o Höganäs AB (1%)

o Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies (1%)

o Castolin Eutectic GmbH (1%)

o Aimtek Inc. (1%)

o Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (Saint-Gobain) (1%)

o FM Industries Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Wall Colmonoy Corporation, Buffalo Tungsten, Integrated Global Services, Inc. (IGS), Kymera International, Thermal Spray Solutions, Inc. (TSS), Precision Coatings, Inc, Hayden Corp, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc, MDS Coating Technologies Corporation, Paragon Protective Coatings (PSPC) Ltd, Kennametal Stellite, Supersonic Spray Technologies (SST) and Hayden Corp. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Applied Materials India Private Limited, AkzoNobel, Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies (now part of Linde), Bodycote, Saint-Gobain, Höganäs AB, United Coatings Technology Co, Ltd, Flame Spray Technologies (FST), Guangzhou Sanxin Metal Technology, Zhengzhou Lijia, Plasma Giken, TOCALO Co. Ltd, Sulzer Metco (Japan), Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Japan Fine Coat Co, Ltd, Kyocera Corporation, A&A Material Corporation, KISCO Ltd, Korea Materials & Technologies (KOMAT), Plasma Tech Co, Ltd, HST Co, Ltd, Surface Technology Coatings (STC), HTS Coatings, Integrated Surface Technologies (IST), Thermal Spray (India) Pvt. Ltd, Anod Plasma Spray (APS) and Ion Arc Technologies. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: TWI Ltd, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Kymera International, Siemens Energy, Climavent, Oerlikon, Keronite Group Limited, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Teknos Group and DowDuPont. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: VZÚ Plzeň, S.A.M. – metalizační společnost, s.r.o, T-Spray-Anticorro spol. s r.o, Plasma System S.A. and Plasma Jet SRL. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: OC Oerlikon Management AG, Höganäs AB, Linde plc, PPG Industries, Castolin Eutectic and Cascadura Group are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Driving aerospace efficiency, reliability and sustainability is transforming to improve the performance and lifespan of aerospace components.

• Example: Oerlikon smart thermal spray factory (July 2024) assigns to enables 100% digital part-level traceability and the creation of digital twins, offering real-time monitoring.

• These innovations combine advanced digitalization with proven thermal spray expertise to deliver high-performance coatings that extend engine life, improve safety, and reduce environmental impact across global aerospace operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new solutions to expand its diagnostics segment, OC Oerlikon (Oerlikon Metco) aims to strengthen its overall market position

• Enhancing production capabilities and R&D investments to improve coating performance, durability, and process efficiency

• Focusing on automation, robotics, and digital monitoring systems to optimize spray processes, reduce defects, and ensure consistent quality

• Leveraging partnerships, cloud-based process control tools, and data-driven platforms to enable scalable, real-time optimization and global service delivery

